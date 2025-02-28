ONONDAGA COUNTY – When they get started each November, the West Genesee and Skaneateles boys ice hockey teams do so with the understanding that they will work until March, when championships get decided.

They both did so again in 2025 with extra pressure heaped on them defending Section III titles and, in the Lakers’ case, trying to make a run at a third consecutive state Division II championship and give a proper send-off to head coach Mitch Major, who has announced that he is retiring at season’s end.

The Wildcats hosted Fayetteville-Manlius in its Division I sectional semifinal Tuesday night at Shove Park and put together one of its most complete efforts of the season shutting out the Hornets 5-0.

WG had dominated F-M with seven unanswered goals in the first two periods of a 7-1 romp in mid-December at Cicero Twin Rinks. But these same Hornets also had wins over RFA and C-NS on its ledger, which the Wildcats didn’t have with three total ties against those other two sectional semifinalists.

Knowing all this, the Wildcats were sharp and strong right from the opening face-off, constantly putting the puck in F-M’s end and patiently waiting for a breakthrough.

It came midway through the first period when Michael Vetter, off passes from Matt Schneid and Nick Meluni, sent a shot from the left circle past Hornets goalie Matt Lamarche.

More damaging was Jacob Pensabene’s goal late in the first period, a jammed shot that inched past goalie Nick Lamarche, hit the right post and trickled into the net.

No matter what it tried, the Hornets could not apply consistent pressure of its own, and the Wildcats were relentless, extending its margin to 3-0 seven minutes into the second period when Jonah Vormwold, on a power play, took a perfect pass from the right corner by Ryan Long and converted.

Ultimately Lamarche finished with 34 saves, but F-M only managed 12 shots all night, rarely making WG goalie Luke Beck worry. Pensabene and Vorwmold would each tack on third-period goals, with Vorwmold’s late tally his 100th career point.

Meanwhile, Skaneateles hosted Clinton in its sectional semifinal, having routed the Comets 9-0 late in January at Allyn Arena after a far closer 4-2 decision at Clinton Arena in December.

This one was more like the second game, with the Lakers again keeping the opposition off the board and piling up goals in an 8-0 victory which was the team’s fifth consecutive shutout and 10th in its last 12 games.

Half of the production came in the first period, Skaneateles bolting to a 4-0 advantage while it also made enough timely stops on the other end to keep Clinton from answering.

More would follow, the margin doubling as Luke Mizro notched his fifth hat trick of the season, the three goals moving his season total to 30 to go with 19 assists.

Tye Kennedy had three assists, with single goals going to Cole Palmer, Braedan Taggart, Addison Taggart, Luke Bobbett and Cole Campbell. Kaden Rutledge got a pair of assists with Bobbett, Palmer, Asher Kozub, Luke Logan, Jackson Tank and Sutton Paro landing single assists.

Now Skaneateles and WG go back to Upstate Medical Arena for this Monday’s sectional finals, with the Division II title game first at 5 p.m. between the Lakers and CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt, with the Division I final to follow as the Wildcats, just as in 2024, try and turn back Rome Free Academy.