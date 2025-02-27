ROME – While it has taken part in big events and even once had a game at the JMA Dome, the Cicero-North Syracuse ice hockey team had not experienced playing for a Section III championship.

Getting this chance would require the Northstars to win Wednesday night’s Section III Division I semifinal against Rome Free Academy at Kennedy Arena, the Black Knights’ home ice.

For two periods, that quest was well within reach, but in the final period all of it got away as the Northstars saw the Black Knights take charge and prevail by a 5-2 margin to set up a rematch of the 2024 title game against West Genesee next Monday night at Upstate Medical Arena.

Scheduled to meet late in January, C-NS and RFA saw that game postponed and not made up, so these teams would get at each other without a regular-season template from which to draw information.

They played through a scoreless first period, but in the second it got active. Twice the Northstars were able to convert, Nate Bustin involved in both goals as he scored once and assisted on Andrew Gabor’s tally, wih Emmit Porter assisting on both scoring plays.

Equaling this production, the Black Knights made it 2-2 going to the final period where, once it took the lead for good, it tacked on a pair of insurance goals.

Tyler Lokker led this late push for RFA, finishing with two goals and two assists. Jackson Marchione also scored twice and tacked on an assist, the other goal going to Jacob Bruno.

Thus the Northstars finished a 15-4-2 season where it established itself as a top program with, among other things, two ties against West Genesee. Porter and Bustin graduate, as does goaltender Trevor Smith, with Gabor and Jase Knopp potentially leading a deep returning cast for the 2025-26 season.