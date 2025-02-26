SYRACUSE – Whether on the oval or in field events, both of Baldwinsville’s indoor track and field teams would find plenty of success during Tuesday night’s Section III state qualifying meet at SRC Arena.

It included a clean sweep of the Division I (large schools) 4×400 relays, starting on the boys side with the quartet of Rex Kirkegaard, Chris Zellar, George Bodnar and Wyatt Decker going three minutes 34.83 seconds well clear of Liverpool’s second-place time of 3:37.39.

Right after, in the girls 4×400 it was Emerson Clavijo, Amerie Williams, Emmy Buchanan and Aaniya Johnson leading start to finish and, in 4:07.78, topping the 4:10.82 from Cicero-North Syracuse.

Yet another girls win came from Kamryn Barton in the 1,000-meter run where she took the lead on the penultimate lap and finished in 2:56.58, less than a second ahead of Auburn’s Abby Ringwood posting 2:57.53. Barton would also finish fifth in the 300-meter dash posting 42.46 seconds.

Julianna Gingrich made her way to second place in the shot put, her throw of 36 feet 10 inches only trailing the 38’11 1/4” of Jamesville-DeWitt’s Skylar Vaught as Leah Bahamonde was fourth with 33’11 1/2”.

Meanwhile, on the boys side B’ville’s Owen Johnson cleared 12 feet 6 inches in the pole vault, the same as Skaneateles’ Ryan McCrone, but since Johnson had fewer overall misses as he topped 12’6” on his first attempt.

In the boys Divison I 4×800, the Bees had Logan Bolton, Jacob Guelli, Peyton Brutcher and Dom Dottolo second in 8:37.27 to C-NS’s top time of 8:32.26. Arthur Bullock recorded a fifth-place long jump of 20’3 1/2”.

London Premo was sixth in the triple jump going 41’8 3/4”, a quarter of an inch behind the fifth-place 41’9” of Jamesville-DeWitt’s Amar Lopez. Kayden Gilbert cleared 5’10” to get sixth place in the high jump, Cam Davis adding a seventh in the weight throw heaving it 53’1 1/2”.

Guelli added a seventh in the 3,200-meter run in 10:24.45, with Decker eighth in the 600-meter run in 1:29.61 and Zellar 10th in the 300 in 41.04 seconds.

Also for B’ville’s girls, Buchanan needed 1:50.41 to get seventh place in the 600, while Yolanda Wei finished eighth in the 3,000-meter run posting 11:46.74. Wei, Veda Steinemann, Mariah LeGrow and Madelyn Donhauser were fourth in the 4×800 in 10:15.15.