CENTRAL NEW YORK – Better situated than they were at the mid-season mark, the Cazenovia and Chittenango boys basketball teams made their way to the Section III playoffs.

And they did so on even terms after two tense regular-season battles, the second of which concluded the regular season last Wednesday and saw the Lakers rally past the Bears 50-47 at Buckley Gym.

Having lost 64-55 when they first met Jan. 30, Cazenovia found itself staring at that same negative outcome when it struggled for baskets in the first half and Chittenango took a 28-23 lead to the break.

But when the Bears cooled down in the third quarter the Lakers picked up pressure, never let Chittenango find its rhythm and, in a final period, went on an 18-11 run to get out in front and stay there

Before all this, the Bears saw its five-game win streak halted last Tuesday as a valiant comeback to force overtime was negated in a 74-66 defeat to Skaneateles.

Contrasting Chittenango’s late-season surge, Skaneateles had lost five straight. But these other Lakers kept pace throughout the early stages and, with a strong third quarter, took a 49-44 lead.

Battling back, the Bears got it to overtime at 60-60, only to have Skaneateles regroup and outscore them 14-6 in the four-minute extra period.

Jacob Cheek had 21 points, with David Oyowele adding 15 points. Jacob Bell (11 points) and Seamus Gardner (10 points) also hit double figures.

Skaneateles was led by Reid Danforth, who amassed 20 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Joe Delmonico was close behind earning 18 points, with Finlay Coyne earning most of his 15 points from four 3-pointers. Jack Peenstra had 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Now it was time for the sectional tournament, where in Class B Cazenovia was the no. 6 seed paired up against no. 11 seed Jordan-Elbridge Saturday at Buckley Gym.

And the Lakers prevailed 61-40 with a superb defensive effort, especially in the second half.

Neither team started fast, and because of this the Eagles were able to stay close throughout the early stages, only trailing 24-23 at halftime to a

Cazenovia side which had scored 97 and 90 points in their two regular-season meetings.

Starting in the third quarter, though, the Lakers picked up the tempo, increased its lead and then left no questions with a closing 21-7 spurt where J-E had no answer for Ben Bianco.

Hitting on seven 3-pointers, Bianco finished with 27 points overall, also contributing in other ways thanks to his six assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Kyle Caraher had his best showing of the season, pulling down 14 rebounds to go with his 13 points. Edmond Richardson was held to six points and Bobby Livingston four points, but Livingston more than made up for it with his nine rebounds, three steals and four assists.

Now Cazenovia will face its Laker rivals from Skaneateles in next Wednesday’s sectional quarterfinal, the winner to get Phoenix or Mount Markham in the semifinals March 4 at East Syracuse Minoa High School. The final is March 8 at SRC Arena.

Chittenango would play Saturday night in its sectional Class A playoff opener but the no. 10 seed Bears would see its bid to advance fall just short in a 59-56 loss to no. 7 seed New Hartford to see its season end with an 8-11 record.

Holding the Spartans to eight points in the second quarter, Chittenango led 25-21 at halftime and was still in front until the fourth quarter, when New Hartford outscored the Bears 18-10 to pull it out.

Cheek finished with 24 points, with Gardner earning 10 points and Bell getting nine points. The Spartans got 16 points from Jameson Stockwell, 15 points from Ian Evans and 12 points from Geovanni Frattasio.