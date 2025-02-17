SYRACUSE – Baldwinsville eighth-grade wrestler Zach Boudreau is about to see how he measures up against the top Division I wrestlers in New York State.

Boudreau’s victory at 101 pounds in last Saturday’s Section III Division I state qualifier at SRC Arena means that he earned an automatic berth in the Feb. 28-March 1 state championships in Albany.

Two quick pins, including a 17-second fall over Wright in the semifinals, got Boudreau to the title bout where he took control early against Auburn’s Lucas Maneri and prevailed by a 10-1 margin, which improved his seasonal mark to 42-2.

Brennan Kline, named Most Outstanding Wrestler when he took the 108-pound title in the Feb. 8 sectional Class AA meet, could not repeat that victory here because he had to take a medical forfeit against New Hartford’s Jacob Hurd, ultimately finishing sixth. Still, Kline has a 33-2 record and could easily earn an at-large bid for the state meet.

So could Cael Bruce at 116 pounds, especially since his 42-2 mark equals that of Boudreau. His 41st and 42nd wins came in the state qualifier when he shut out Sajad Amirzada in a 17-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals and beat Fulton’s Lucas Hammond 16-8 in the semifinals before an 18-5 defeat to Indian River standout Kymah Gummow in the title bout.

Scottie Warner got to sixth place at 138 pounds, which Davian Longo matched at 160 pounds. Brendan Fredenburg had a quarterfinal defeat at 145 pounds, with Cameron Sullivan (152 pounds) and Connor Daughton (215) each absorbing opening-round defeats.

A day later, it was the girls wrestling sectional championships, also at SRC Arena, where Arianna Leo led B’ville to a strong seventh-place finish with 81 points as Fulton took top honors with 233 points.

Leo pinned Fulton’s Karina Santana in the quarterfinals and then took just 64 seconds to pin Camden’s Riley Meagher getting her to the title bout, where Phoenix’s Sonia Munetz prevailed, dropping Leo’s mark for the season to 31-8.

At 126 pounds, Haylee Robinson recovered from a semifinal defeat to J-D/CBA’s Abigail Benzinger to land in third place through a tough 6-4 win over Fayetteville-Manlius’ Lacey Teaken.

Breanna Leo gained sixth place at 152 pound, which Illiyana Malinova matched at 185 pounds. Addyson Kral (107 pounds) and Alexandra Coher (152 pounds) both lost in the quarterfinal round.