SYRACUSE – When all is settled a large contingent of area high school wrestlers will find themselves in Albany on Feb. 28 and March 1 for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

But only three of them earned automatic berths from last Saturday’s sectional state qualifier at SRC Arena, one each from sectional Class AA champion West Genesee, sectional Class C champion Marcellus and Jordan-Elbridge.

The Wildcats’ Maxx Fesinger was the Division I champion at 170 pounds. Fesinger did not waste much time, pinning Nate Countryman (Carthage) in 53 seconds and Harrison Schwab (Fayetteville-Manlius) in 30 seconds to get to the finals and then, in just 92 seconds, getting a fall on his own teammate Jack Wade, who had decisions over John Dibrango (Whitesboro) and Jack Converse (Watertown) to reach the title bout.

Doshna gave the Mustangs a victory at 215 pounds in Division II. A pin of Dan Stoffolano (Herkimer) and 17-1 technical fall over Mount Markham’s Kadyn Derby got Doshna to the finals and then he pinned Southern Hills’ David Frazee 30 seconds into the third period for title.

At 108 pounds in Division II Tanner was the no. 2 seed for the Eagles. He pinned Arlo Brouillette (Vernon-Verona-Sherrill) in just 17 seconds, pinned Luke Ackerman (APW/Pulaski/Sandy Creek) in the second period of the semifinals and then dominated his final with the the top seed, Holland Patent’s Andrew Juliano, winning 8-0.

For WG, Logan Willis was the only other wrestler to reach the finals, doing so at 145 pounds as he shut out Central Square’s Jordan Ransom 8-0 in the semifinals and then, in a tense title bout against Carthage’s Ryan Munn, got close, but settled for a 10-8 defeat.

Cole Willis, who lost in the 108-pound quarterfinal 5-4 to Carson Brown (Watertown), recovered to finish third by getting payback against Brown, pinning him in 3:47. Austin Fesinger did the same at 131 pounds with a quarterfinal loss to Cicero-North Syracuse’s Javone Dawkins but ultimately winning his consolation bracket final 5-0 over F-M’s Eric Kozlowski.

At 190 pound Raul Colon, beaten in the semifinals by Ryan Brown (Syracuse), beat Whitesboro’s Noah Long 15-4 for third place. Ali Abumustafa beat Gayge Amrhein (Whitesboro) in a technical fall for fifth place at 152 pounds, which Elijah Apps matched at 215 pounds edging Carthage’s Zach Pettitt 7-6. Aiden Wright finished sixth at 101 pounds.

Moving to Division II, for Marcellus Jake Burton recovered from a quarterfinal loss at 116 and edged Vinny Henrickson (Central Valley Academy) 11-9 to claim third place, one spot ahead of Jack Burton, who finished fourth at 138 pounds. At 215, Caleb Posecznick backed up Doshna’s win when he pinned Homer’s Owen Burhans to finish fifht.

Elliott Barbosa got fifth at 190 pinning Gary Dupont (APW/Pulaski/Sandy Creek), while Trevor Rankin, wrestling at 160, claimed sixth place. Brayden Borst (101 pounds) and Blaine Haney (124) lost in the quarterfinals, while Knoll McCoy (108), Dallas Wilson (145), Anthony Decapio (152), Jayden Abbott (170) and Travis Stack (285 pounds) all lost in the first round.

J-E saw Liam Mantell make his way to third place at 124 pounds by beating his Eagles teammate, in a 12-8 decision. Tyler Chilson (116), Logan Merriam (145) and Adam Delcostello (152) took opening-round defeats, with Glen Sanchez (170) eliminated in the quarterfinals.