ONONDAGA COUNTY – Anyone attempting to upend the Skaneateles boys ice hockey team in its quest for local Division II supremacy will need something special to pull off and, even then, it might not be enough.

Whitesboro almost did it in December at Allyn Arena, forcing the Lakers to rally and win 3-2 in overtime – which Skaneateles remembered.

For when these two sides met again Monday at Whitestown Community Center the state no. 1-ranked Lakers clinically took Whitesboro apart and, by an 8-0 margin, secured its third consecutive shutout and seventh in its last eight games.

Skaneaeteles reached its total from the first meeting by the end of the first period, grabbing a 3-0 edge, then stayed patient until a four-goal third period doubled the margin.

Tye Kennedy and Braedan Taggart went to the forefront of the attack, Kennedy earning his first three-goal hat trick of the season plus an assist as Taggart earned four assists to go with his lone tally.

Cole Palmer had a goal and two assists, Luke Bobbett adding one goal and one assist as Luke Mizro and Addison Taggart also converted. Kaden Rutledge equaled Palmer’s pair of assists, with single assists going to Sutton Paro, Luke Logan and Broc Benda.

Again the Skaneateles defense, led by Jack Bobbett and Jack Tank, shut down an opposing attack, and while Whitesboro got 28 shots, Danny Angelina grabbed all of them.

This happened as West Genesee, still atop the state Division I rankings, prepared for the Section III playoffs holding the top seed, the Wildcats to host its quarterfinal at Shove Park against the lowest remaining seed, whether it’s no. 8 Baldwinsville (who beat Ontario Bay in the first round) or no. 11 seed Mohawk Valley if it wins Monday at no. 6 seed Watertown IHC.

Syracuse started this same sectional tournament holding the no. 7 seed, having to beat no. 10 seed CNY Fusion in the opening round Thursday night to advance – and the Cougars did so, prevailing by a 6-2 margin.

Tied 1-1 after one period, Syracuse took charge with a three-goal second period and then doubled its margin in the third displaying depth and balance in its attack.

Only Braylon Amidon scored twice, adding an assist, while Grady Etoll and Drew Schneider each got a goal and two assists. Nick Rayfield had one goal and one assist.

Hayden Halbritter also converted, with David Pierce and Liam McCullough also in the assist column. Dan Devendorf and Blake Swick earned early goals for Fusion but Conor Rose turned everything else away, finishing with 19 saves.