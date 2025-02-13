SYRACUSE – With each meet and with each dive, Baldwinsville’s Nick Pompo only seems to display greater skill and art, which makes him a step above all of his Section III competition.

Pompo did this again during last Saturday’s Section III diving championships at Nottingham High School, setting a new personal mark on his way to victory in both the overall event and in the Class A division.

Pushed by rivals like Cicero-North Syracuse’s Nate Ornoski and Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA’s Cameron Corona, Pompo would build his total to 574.8 points, with Ornoski second at 528.8 and Corona third at 510.05.

This trio, along with C-NS’s Carter Canastra (487.15) and J-D/CBA’s Garrett Fuller (470.2), all will represent Section III in the March 7 New York State Public High School Athletlic championships at Ithaca College.

They all competed against each other again in Tuesday’s sectional state qualifier – and Pompo again established a school mark impressing with a total of 576.15 points. Only Corona, who was second with 534.44 points, got close to Pompo’s totals.

When the B’ville boys swimmers arrived at Nottingham Wednesday for its sectional Class A meet, it was trying to defend the first-ever sectional team title it earned a season ago – but could not quite do so.

Still, by picking up 291 points the Bees won a close contest with J-D/CBA (278) and Liverpool (258) for the runner-up spot behind Fayetteville-Manlius, who leaned on the depth of its roster to win the sectional title with 416 points.

Mason Stever and Alex Nicita contended in the 100-yard freestyle. In 49.20 seconds, Stever was second and closed in on the state qualifying standard of 48.76 trailing only the 48.16 from Fulton’s Logan Ames. Nicita got third place in 49.70.

Earlier, in the 200 freestyle Nicita would post 1:47.39, second only to the 1:44.90 of J-D/CBA standout Misha Kabunov, while Stever swam to a third-place time of 22.31 in the 50 freestyle, again close to the 22.19 needed to reach the state meet as Ames won here, too, posting 21.31 to edge the 21.32 of Liverpool’s Jack Cavallerano.

Working together in the 400 freestyle relay, Nicita and Stever, joined by Marco VanCour and Alex Atherton, finished second in 3:23.36 to J-D/CBA’s 3:20.62, while Adrian Clay helped Nicita, Stever and VanCour get third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.14.