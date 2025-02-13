SYRACUSE – Unbeaten this winter, the Fayetteville-Manlius boys swim team leaned on a simple philosophy – build up depth in every single event and hope none of its opposition could match it.

And nobody did, at least in terms of whoever tried to unsuccessfully stop the Hornets from earning the Section III Class A championship Wednesday at Nottingham High School.

All told, 27 of the 30 competitors on the F-M squad were in the sectional meet, and together their total of 416 points led to a lopsided victory over the 291 put up by last year’s champions, Baldwinsville.

Only once did the Hornets win – in the 100-yard breaststroke thanks to Neil Adamski, who in 59.99 seconds improved upon his previous best time by nearly two full seconds and, by doing so, also beat the standard of 1:01.20 needed to advance to Ithaca College and next month’s state championship meet. It helped to get pushed by Syracuse’s Nadr Aly, who was second in 1:00.50.

Also, Adamski nearly helped F-M win the opening 200 medley relay, joining Derick Wang, Ben Prendergast and James Cao to finish in 1:40.10 barely behind the 1:39.80 from Liverpool as both advanced to the state meet here, too.

Meanwhile, Misha Kabunov led the way for Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy as it finished third with 278 points.

Kabunov’s time of 1:44.40 won the 200 freestyle, while F-M’s Jack Prendergast was third in 1:48.87. Over in the 500 freestyle no one got close to Kabunov as his 4:50.21 was nearly 10 seconds ahead of the

5:00.07 of West Genesee’s Gavin Flanagan, again with Prendergast (5:10.31) in third place.

Not to be left out, Lesha Kabunov went 2:00.90, the best time in the section this winter, to win the 200 individual medley, with the Hornets’ Ben Prendergast second in 2:06.29. He also went 53.32 for second in the 100 butterfly to Liverpool’s Jack Cavallerano (50.58) having already met the state meet standard with 52.96 earlier this season.

In the last event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, Ryan Bannon and Jonas Sarmast joined the Kabunov brothers to win in 3:20.62 while F-M had Wang, Cao, Connor Kelly and Jack Prendergast third in 3:23.99.

This followed, by four days, the Feb. 8 sectional Class A diving championships, where two state qualifiers from J-D/CBA, Cameron Corona and Garrett Fuller, both had top-five finishes.

Corona got to third place with a career-best 510.05 points, with Fuller’s 470.2 points putting him fifth. Loomis Kash rose to seventh place earning 408.35 points as F-M’s Dylan Wang got 275.05 points.

In the state qualifier Tuesday afternoon Corona moved up the standings, picking up 534.55 points which beat everyone except Baldwinsville’s Nick Pompo, whose 576.15 topped the standings again.

Fuller could not quite match his score from the Class A meet yet still finished fifth with 462.6 points. Kash earned 398.95 points and grabbed eighth place.