ONONDAGA COUNTY – Less than a week removed from a perfect 300 game in the Onondaga High School League girls bowling tournament, Christian Brothers Academy senior Eliana Occhino continued her personal win streak.

Occhino was the top individual finisher during Sunday’s Section III team tournament at Flamingo Bowl, helping the Brothers to a second-place finish in Class C/D and third in Division II (small schools) before a defeat in the semifinals.

In her first game, Occhino shot 202, but then jumped to a 267 in the second, the high game in the tournament to that point and topped only by the 268 from Baldwinsville’s Sam Hass.

Moving on to a 225 third game and 202 fourth game, Occhino finished at 896, 14 pins ahead of the 882 from Hass helped by a 572 series from CBA teammate Sophia Ciereck and 462 series from Ciarra Duggan.

The Brothers’ aggregate of 2,813 was third among the small schools behind West Canada Valley (3,178) and Camden (2,928), while Chittenango was fourth with 2,752.

All advanced to the ‘Baker’ format semifinals where five individuals rolled two frames apiece. CBA lost its semifinal to Camden, while West Canada topped Chittenango and then got past the Blue Devils in the finals to advance to the March 14 state team tournament at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

With her top average in the OHSL Occhino has earned a berth on the Section III All-Star side for that portion of the state tournament on March 15, an event she won as a freshman and sophomore and finished a close second as a junior.

Elsewhere, in Division I East Syracuse Minoa finished fifth with 3,179, just out of the top four who advanced, while Fayetteville-Manlius was sixth with 3,149, just 30 pins behind.

Alana Tuberville shot a 710 series for the Spartans, opening with a 198 game. Just behind her, Averie Lynch tied for 19th with a 683 series and high game of 196 as Jewelianna Hallock had a four-game total of 613.

F-M had Ashlynn Yonge alone in 21st place, her 682 series including a best game of 191 in the opener. Andrea Aguilar-Miranda added a 546 series.

Lillian Squire got a 478 for three games just ahead of Maddie Kanerviko’s three-game 475 and Ciara Duggan’s 462 series for CBA. Zoe Hunt shot a 467 for three games for the Hornets, with the Spartans’ Ruth Birmingham posting 455 for three games.

After all this, CBA bowled again last Monday and the girls, completing a perfect 14-0 run to the OHSL regular-season title, blanked Homer 7-0, Occhino closing with a 233 in a 621 series as Ciereck added a 468 series.

Despite a 607 series from Tom Dearnaley (227 high game), 553 series from Jake Mason and 516 series from Jacob Sturgeon, CBA’s boys lost to Homer by that same 7-0 margin, the Trojans led by John Bishop’s 258 third game and 657 series as Tanner Vogel finished with a 276 in his 636 series.