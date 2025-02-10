CENTRAL NEW YORK – With its big late-January surge including impressive wins over Nottingham and Fulton, the East Syracuse Minoa boys basketball team entered the state Class AA rankings in the no. 23 spot, its first appearance in the state rankings in a long time.

One big regular-season goal remained for the Spartans, though, and that was getting even with its neighbors from Jamesville-DeWitt who beat them 61-53 back on Jan. 13 before that win streak started.

Again the Red Rams got the best of it, prevailing 62-57, yet both sides could take some good things out of the game.

In J-D’s case it was mainly the defense it played early, stifling ESM and holding it to a handful of baskets in the first half while steadily building a 31-15 advantage.

That cushion was needed because the Spartans, accustomed to making comebacks, spent all of the last two periods eating into the Rams’ advantage with a well-balanced attack.

Tyler Quarry, with 17 points, led the way, with Ezra Wilson-Hefti getting 12 points and two others, Anthony Bryant and Tommy Clonan, getting 11 points apiece.

Still J-D held on, with Alan Zanders earning a game-high 20 points plus five rebounds and four assists. Eamon Giblin piled up 14 rebounds as he and Terrell Willis both had 12 points, Steve Bazile adding seven points and five rebounds as Jackson Saroney managed six assists and five rebounds.

Before all this, the Spartans saw its five-game win streak get halted in stunning fashion at Oswego last Wednesday night, a big lead slipping away late in an 81-80 loss to the Buccaneers.

Red-hot at the outset, ESM appeared to distance itself from Oswego while building a 48-35 halftime lead and, despite an active third quarter, still was up 68-56 with one quarter left.

Then the Bucs chipped away at that deficit throughout the homestretch, ultimately caught the Spartans and pulled it out led by Noah Bwalya scoring 24 points with help from Dan Callen (18 points), Cam Atkinson (15 points) and Eddie Kuzawski (13 points).

ESM saw Quarry get 18 points just ahead of Bryant’s 17 points and Wilson-Hefti’s 16 points as Robbie Clifford (10 points) also hit double figures.

Tuning up for ESM, J-D moved to 11-5 on the season last Tuesday with a solid 58-49 win over PSLA Fowler, a game which the Red Rams trailed early, was tied 23-23 at halftime and didn’t really put the Falcons away until the fourth quarter.

Bazile had 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Willis earned 16 points and three steals, with Saroney and Giblin each getting eight points, Saroney adding five assists and seven steals as Giblin grabbed eight rebounds.