SYRACUSE – Though it couldn’t quite challenge for team honors, boys and girls indoor track and field athletes at Fayetteville-Manlius would still earn a string of victories in last Friday night’s Section III Class AAA championships at SRC Arena.

The boys Hornets had 56 points when compared to the girls 44, but the F-M girls finished fourth behind Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool and Baldwinsville as the boys settled for fifth place behind C-NS, West Genesee, B’ville and Auburn.

Trying for a boys sprint sweep, Nick Domashenko did take the 300-meter event in 36.23 seconds more than a second clear of the field, but in the 55 sprint Domashenko’s time of 6.51 trailed the 6.43 of C-NS’s Camron Ingram as Alex Shim stepped up to get third place in a season-best 6.65.

Will Ditre won, too, his 2:31.63 dominating the 1,000-meter run more than 11 seconds clear of the 2:43.05 of WG’s Dillon Holzwarth. Buchi Nwokedi got within less than an inch of winning the triple jump, his 42 feet 1 inch half an inch behind the 42’1 1/2” of C-NS’s Matt Freeman as Nwokedi had a seventh-place long jump of 18’9 1/2”.

William Beecher got third in the 600-meter run posting 1:27.35. Moving to the 4×200 relay Beecher, Domashenko, Shim and Gabe Masayi roared to a time of 1:35.69 to edge B’ville’s 1:36.08 and beat everyone except WG who won in 1:32.45.

On the girls side F-M’s Izzie Sullivan won the first race of the evening when, in the 3,000-meter run, she tore to a time of 9:50.07 to climb into the national top 10 in this event and needed it since Auburn’s Kyleen Brady (9:52.08) was close behind.

Later, in the 600 Camille Ryan prevailed, the junior’s 1:39.84 ahead of C-NS’s Evelyn Maglente in 1:41.43. Ryan, Ella Halbig, Jordan Giannetti and Claire McDonald posted 9:41.01 in the 4×800 relay second to the Northstars’ 9:36.32, while Michelle Ifeonu got third in the weight throw heaving it 34’4”.

Katherine O’Brien’s long jump of 16’4 1/2” edged Olive Hoover (16’4”) for fourth place in that event. Halbig was fifth (3:04.77) in the 1,000 edging Claire McDonald (3:05.13) in sixth place, with Giannetti eighth in 3:11.60. The Hornets took sixth in the 4×200 relay in 1:54.97 and Allison Pynn topped 4’6” for seventh place in the high jump.

A day later, in the Class A sectional meet Christian Brothers Academy had a strong fourth-place finish in the boys division, earning 51 points as Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (106 points) earned the top spot.

Xavier Caesar was victorious in the boys 55 hurdles, his time of 8.17 seconds just ahead of the 8.35 which teammate Braydon Johnson posted for third place. Caesar added a fourth in the 300 in 37.96.

Then CBA won the 4×200 with Caesar, Quinten Lewis, Jayden Bowen-Henry and Pat Cooney putting up a time of 1:35.91 ahead of the 1:38.03 from Central Valley Academy.

Lewis went from there to the long jump where his second leap of 21’9 ¼” was a full foot ahead of Westhill’s Eric Holstein, with Lewis also taking second in the triple jump with 43’10 ½”.

Ben Chiodi ran the 1,600 in 4:57.54 to claim sixth place, also helping Joe Martin, Declan Reed and Vivaan Shah get fifth place in the 4×800 in 9:32.11.

CBA also was fifth in the girls 4×400 relay as Izabella Wagner, Clara Sommer, Lila Scheer and Nora Cass posted 4:57.14. with Cass, Scheer, Monica Fallon and Ava LaValle fifth in the 4×800 in 11:06.15. LaVale got fourth place in the 1,500 in 5:28.77, while Katherine Williamson was fifth in the 600 in 1:47.53 as Fallon was sixth in 1:48.65.