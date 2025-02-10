CENTRAL NEW YORK – Years of struggles are starting to fade away for the East Syracuse Minoa girls bowling team as it entered last week sporting a .500 record.

Once at 3-8, the Spartans had won five in a row, capping a recent string on Feb. 1 by going to Nottingham and powering its way past the Bulldogs 65-58.

This was the same Nottingham side who beat ESM 45-35 in December, but the rematch showed just how much the Spartans have grown up as a team and improved..

A low-scoring first half saw the Spartans trail 24-21 at the break, but it more than doubled its point total in the third quarter, breaking through the Bulldogs’ defenses and then clamping down.

Nottingham only got seven points in the final period, thwarting any comeback, as Aniyah Jones continued her own late-season surge pouring in 28 points, seven of them free throws.

With Sonya Benhassen held to a single free throw Bella Kroll helepd out, earning 11 points, while Leah Chavoustie took on a larger role and gained 10 points. Keymora Woods (17 points) and Justyce Moore (13 points) led the Bulldogs.

ESM would attempt in last Wednesday’s’s game against Oswego to stay at that break-even mark, only to get turned back by the Buccaneers in a 45-42 defeat.

Though it led 16-10 through one period, the Spartans watched Oswego close within one, 23-22, by halftime and then play strong defense the rest of the way before it went out in front for good in the final period.

The Bucs limited Jones to 10 points and just three field goals, Benhassen leading ESM with 15 points. Oswego was carried by Peyton Bond’s 22 points and Maria Sweet’s 19 points.

Jamesville-DeWitt continued to surge against Auburn in its only game action last week, stopping the Maroons 40-29 for its 12th win in 13 games and its seventh in a row.

Both teams had early cold spells leading to a 13-13 halftime tie, but the Red Rams regrouped and, in the game’s lone scoring surge, nearly doubled Auburn’s output in a 19-10 third quarter.

Ava Sandroni again led the way, finishing with 15 points. Sadie Withers got nine points, while J-D allowed just three Maroons players – Shaliyah Helmick (11 points), Anna LeFevre (10 points) and Claire Gallinger (seven points) – to convert field goals.