CENTRAL NEW YORK – Serving as hosts for last Saturday’s Section III Class AA championships, Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy would make its way to three different individual finals and win of them.

Bryce Dadey got that title at 215 pounds, improving to 34-1 on the season. He advanced to a final where, against West Genesee’s Elijah Apps, he earned a pin with 41 seconds left.

Max Griffin got close to the 131-pound title, only to take a tense 2-0 loss to another WG wrestlers, Austin Fesinger after an 8-6 semifinal victory over Cicero-North Syracuse’s Javone Dawkins, while at 285 pounds Mykola Fabian, who pinned Teddy Toe (Syracuse) in the semifinals, lost his title bout to New Hartford’s Chris Belmonte 9-1.

Earning third place at 124 pounds, Dominic Schiano pinned Syracuse’s Austin St. Louis in the second period, while Nick Gormel was fourth at 108 pounds and Braeden Hennessey fourth at 170 pounds.

Five different J-D/CBA wrestlers had fifth-place finishes which helped the Rams finish fourth on the team side behind WG, C-NS and Baldwinsville, and three of them came head-to-head against Fayetteville-Manlius foes.

Kai Vien, at 145 pounds, won 11-3 over Graham Dauszka, while at 131 pounds Zion Garelick needed 2:09 to pin Athan Dauszka and Biruk Royal at 101 pounds got his own pin over Cayden Stewart in 2:25.

At 116 pounds, Tom LaValle pinned New Hartford’s Connor Vivacqua in just 1:44 for fifth place, which Enes Damkaci matched at 190 pounds when he edged Liverpool’s Mateo Gonazles 5-3.

F-M, who finished sixth in the Class AA team standings, had three different third-place finishers who won their respective consolation bracket finals.

Caleb Haase got third at 215 holding off C-NS’s Michael Pease 4-2, while Eric Kozlowski, at 131, pinned Dawkins in 3:38 and Tyler Delaney at 160 pounds earned third when Syracuse’s Jeff Petties had to forfeit.

Zach Henderson got fifth place at 152 with a technical fall over Baldwinsville’s Cameron Sullivan as Elliott Olech (108 pounds) pinned Landon Bunyea (Liverpool) and Joe Rafuse, at 124 pounds, beat WG’s Max Alexander 7-1.

In the Class A sectional meet at Fulton East Syracuse Minoa had Peyton Spencer nearly prevail at 124, pinning Joe Wardhaugh (Fulton ) in the semifinals before a close title bout where he lost, 4-3, to Indian River’s Eli Faus.

No other Spartans wrestler cracked the top four, though Brenden Zwiesler earned fifth place at 170 pinning Auburn’s Sir Temple in 96 seconds and Matt Russo earned it at 285 when Fulton’s Connor McEwen had to forfeit. Colin Caiello was sixth at 190.