CENTRAL NEW YORK – One side that wasn’t too impressed with the Bishop Grimes girls basketball team’s continued place atop the state Class B rankings was Christian Brothers Academy.

Despite its own uneven 7-9 record, the Brothers did push the Cobras to overtime the last time they met Jan. 24, which may have helped to inform CBA’s successful payback two weeks later.

Grimes lost 40-35, in large measure because it could never put together a single scoring run all night while CB A, after a quiet first half, did so in the third quarter.

The 16-7 push created a 33-24 lead that the Brohers would protect the rest of the way keyed by more defense and a breakout performance by Juliette Zimmerman, whose 16 points equaled her season high from a

December game against West Genesee.

Cara Macaluso, Liana Thomas and Lilah Kirch got seven points apiece, while its defense limited Grimes to just two field goals outside the 15 points apiece put up by Sicily Shaffer and Aaliyah Zachery.

Before all this, Grimes found itself pushed beyond the wire by state Class C no. 7-ranked West Canada Valley before pulling out a 49-47 overtime decision.

Shaffer again started quickly with eight first-quarter points which helped her side go in front 14-8, and the Cobras essentially kept that margin until Brooke Redington’s led a WCV second-half rally.

On her way to 27 points and 18 rebounds, Redington netted 13 of those points in the third and fourth quarters and WCV pulled even 39-39 to force OT.

It took several clutch free throws for Grimes to pull in front and stay there. Shaffer finished with 20 points, Riley Abernethy stepping up to earn 15 points and Zachery adding seven points.

Fayetteville-Manlius, coming off a tough defeat to J-D on Jan. 31, now challenged Baldwinsville last Monday night and was on even terms most of the way before another rough finish led to a 64-54 defeat.

Having played the Bees close in a 54-47 loss in December, F-M carried those good thoughts into the rematch where, in the second quarter, it rode hot shooting to a 20-7 spurt which produced a 34-28 halftime lead.

Yet the Hornets could not carry it over into the second half, B’ville inching in front just before the third quarter ended and then outscoring F-M 21-12 in the final period as Maddy Polky (21 points) and Olivia Davis (18 points) combined to hit nine 3-pointers.

Lydia Land-Steves equaled Polky’s game-high total of 21 points helped by Macie Davey picking up 14 points and Jane Ryan finishing with 12 points.

Breaking out of its six-game skid on Saturday afternoon, F-M routed Watertown 67-41, accounting for most of the margin by jumping out to a 25-3 lead on the Cyclones by the end of the first quarter.

Land-Steves managed to top her B’ville effort, finishing with 25 points. Taylor Novack returned to form with 14 points, while Ryan gained 11 points.