SYRACUSE- Proving too deep for the rest of the field the Westhill girls indoor track and field team tore to the Section III Class A championship Saturday at SRC Arena.

With a total of 176 points Westhill drew clear from runner-up Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (116), who won the boys sectional Class A title with 106 points to Westhill’s second-place 85.

Emma Murphy won twice, starting with a 55-meter hurdles where in 8.72 seconds she was 1-2-3 with Ava Baty (9.03) and Derricka Trotman (9.13) with Mallie Alt fifth in 9.86.

Then Murphy beat the field in the long jump with 17’8 ¾”and, in the triple jump, claimed second place with 34’ ¾” as Baty was third with 33’1” Jael Hill went 33’3 ½” to win the shot put as Emma Marshall (29’11 ¼”) was third.

Baty got her turn at the top in the pole vault, clearing 9’6” to beat Alt (9 feet) in second place with Braelyn Turner fifth as Trotman topped 4’10” to prevail in the high jump.

Allison Langham would edge South Jefferson’s Lillian Cota in the 55-meter dash though both posted 7.50 seconds, Langham adding a second in the 300-meter sprint in 42.99.

Avery Starowicz was second (11:58.29) in the 3,000-meter run, with Eileen Mullen third and Addie Montalto fifth. Westhill took second in the 4×400 relay in 4:36.49 and second in the 4×200 (1:53.38).

Sabine Napolitano was second in the 1,000-meter run in 3:24.38 and third in the 1,000, with Abby Rudiger third at 600 meters and Morgan Heise fourth in the weight throw.

Meanwhile, in the boys meet Westhill had Owen Mulholland win the 600 in 1:28.01. Anthony Cardoso went 2:49.01 edging Mulholland (2:49.06) for second place in the 1,000, adding a fourth in the 1,600. Eric Holstein was victorious in the high jump, clearing 5’8” to go with a second (20’9 ¼”) in the long jump.

Mulholland went 37.87 seconds for third place in the 300. Edward Popp was fourth in the 3,200-meter run, Westhill taking second in the 4×400 (9:22.34) and fourth in the 4×400. Holstein was fourth in the 55-meter dash. Andrew Rewakowski was third (10 feet) and Riley Sheridan fourth (9’6”) in the pole vault.

The sectional Class B girls meet had Marcellus earn 101 points, second only to Cazenovia’s 147, while Skaneateles was third (58) and Solvay fourth (53).

Emmi Rossiter, Madison Foy, Corrine Aldrich and Dorothy McMahon gave the Mustangs a win in the 4×400 in 4:15.43, with Skaneateles third and Solvay fourth.

In the 4×200 Foy, Aldrich, McMahon and Sophia Pilon prevailed in 1:52.85, with Rossiter then taking the long jump with 15’9” edging Sara Welsh’s second-place 15’7” as Welsh was third (32’4 ¾”) edging McMahon (32’4”) in the triple jump.

Freshman Aniela DaRin stepped up and, in 1:45 flat, was victorious in the 600, with Aldrich sixth. Foy won the 55 hurdles in 8.75 seconds beating Solvay’s Serenity Williams (9.01) and Rachel Willsey (10.29) in fourth place, with Pilon beating Harmony Frost, 43.57 to 44.24, in the 300, Frost adding a third (30’9”) in the shot put.

Lucy Fleckenstein won twice for Skaneateles, taking the 3,000 in 10:49.42 and adding a victory in the 1,500 in 5:14.30 as Addison Badami added a third in the 1,000 in 3:24.85 and helped the Lakers to second in the 4×800 in 10:54.82 to go with a fourth in the 4×200. Mara Stanton won the weight throw heaving it 44’6 ¾” nearly nine feet clear of the field.

Solvay had Kyria Davis win the 55 sprint in 7.72 seconds just ahead of Pilon (7.79) in third place. Davis adding a third in the 300 in 44.71. Williams finished second in the triple jump with 34’9 ¼” as Willsey took fourth in the shot put with 30’5 ¼” as Jernessa Donaldson was sixth.

In the boys sectional Class B meet Marcellus was third and Skaneateles tied for fifth, the Mustangs getting a win from Liam Eldridge in the 1,600 in 4:45.14 more than 11 seconds ahead of the field.

Eldridge, Ay-Zoh Shaw, Jamison Palen and Jack Lucio were victorious in the 4×800 in 8:50.37. The Mustangs were second in the 4×400 in 3:43.98 just behind Cazenovia’s 3:41.04.

Paul Swenson got second in the long jump with 20’3 ½” and added a second in the triple jump going 41’2 ¼” as Shaw took fourth in the high jump clearing 5’8”.

Skaneateles saw Tritan Boucher win the 1,000 in 2:41.92 ahead of the 2:44.14 of Marcellus’ Tobey Niland, with Boucher second in the 600 in 1:30.40 just behind the 1:30.25 of Clinton’s Zecharia Bolos.

Ryan McCrone prevailed in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet as Jordan-Elbridge had Ayden Campion third clearing 10’6”. Cody Crane added a third in the 300 with the Lakers third in the 4×200.

J-E saw Roanan Ross win the shot put with a toss of 42’7 ½” ahead of Solvay’s Dylan Mumford (41’2”) as Jayden Bouchard was fourth for the Eagles and Mumford took third (45’4”) in the weight throw ahead of Marcellus’ Owen Alexander in fourth place (43’7 ¼”).

Solvay’s Giovanni Cilani went 8.64 seconds for second place in the 55 hurdles, adding a third in the triple jump with a top attempt of 40’ ¼”.