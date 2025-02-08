SYRACUSE – All season long the Cazenovia cross country teams validated their worth against large schools and proved superior to any rival within their own class.

Further proof of this was offered when the Lakers claimed both the boys and girls Section III Class B championships Saturday at SRC Arena, with the girls earning 147 points to top the 101 from runner-up Marcellus and the boys getting 127 points, well clear of second-place Clinton’s 98 points.

Clearing 10 feet 6 inches Susie Pittman continued her win streak in the pole vault, part of a 21-point effort where Tara Pratt was third (8 feet), Ella Gale fourth (7’6”) and Julia Rodriguez sixth (6’6”).

Another win for Pitman came in the high jump topping 5’2”, with Alyssa Wardell third clearing 5 feet and Nora Berg sixth topping 4’4”. Finally, Pittman had a winning triple jump of 35’9 ¾” beating the 34’9 ¼” of Solvay’s Serenity Williams as Evelyn McGreevy (29’7 ½”) was seventh.

Going 1-2 at 1,000 meters, Lily Kogut prevailed in 3:19.29 with Maura Phillips second in 3:22.68 as Olivia Ruddy (3:26.78) got to fifth place. Kogut, Phillips, Ruddy and Maeve McGreevy paired to win the 4×800 relay in 10:32.38, more than 22 seconds clear of the field.

In the 1,500-meter run Kogut got second place in 5:20.85, with Abbie Comeau going 5:22.30 for third place and McGreevy fifth in 5:31.68. Comeau earned second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:15.73 as Rylee Stearns was fifth (12:27.21).

Pratt was third and Wardell fourth in the long jump each going 15’4 ¼” ahead of Audie Spring (15’2 ¼”) in fifth place. Berg, Avery Cashatt, Izzy Stromer-Galley and Caroline Mehlbaum were second in the 4×400 relay in 4:15.55 just behind Marcellus’ 4:15.43, the Lakers also third in the 4×200 in 1:55.18.

Berg added a third (1:51.62) and Cashatt fourth (1:52.78) in the 600-meter run. Mehlbaum went 9.89 seconds for third in the 55 hurdles, with Alexandra New seventh and Rodriguez eighth.

Stromer-Galley took seventh (7.91) ahead of Spring (7.98) and Pratt (7.99) in the 55-meter dash. Becca Brooks had a sixth-place weight throw of 30’5” as Alayna Berson was ninth in the shot put.

Right from the first race Cazenovia’s boys were in front of the field, Jake Woolbert winning the 3,200-meter run in 10:07.24 as Evan Molloy was sixth (11:31.67) and Andy Franz eighth. Woolbert would also take second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:56.56 as Will Galton (5:02.77) took fourth place.

Cazenovia added a 1-2 finish in the weight throw, Ethan Burry winning it with 47’8 ¼” and Jonathan Sweet getting second place with 46’4 ¼”. Sweet took third (37’5”) and Burry fifth (35’8 ¼”) in the shot put.

In the 4×400 Eliot Comeau, Finn Worthington, Basil Sayer and Alex Dolly prevailed in 3:41.04 beating out the 3:43.98 from Marcellus.

On his own, Comeau topped the field in the high jump clearing 6 feet with Judah Ossont sixth, Owen Woodworth seventh and Brooks Ruddy eighth all clearing 5’6”. Comeau added a second in the 300-meter sprint in 37.61 seconds with Worthington fourth in 38.88, with the Lakers second in the 4×800 in 9:05.01 and second (1:38.91) in the 4×200.

Braden Carnahan was fourth in the 55 hurdles in 8.82 seconds as Wyatt Scott was sixth in the long jump going 18’11”. Ossont took fourth in the triple jump with 39’4 ¾” ahead of Scott (37’1 ½”) in sixth place and Charles Wilcox in eighth.

Tristan Field-Bradley got third in the 1,000 in 2:52.04. Caleb Gilmore, in 1:30.44, got third place in the 600 as Field-Bradley was fourth (1:36.88) and Dolly fifth (1:34.22). Gilmore took sixth (9’6”) in the pole vault ahead of Charles Wilcox (9 feet) and Brooks Ruddy (8’6”).

As this went on Chittenango was up in Class A for its sectional meet, finishing eighth on the boys side with 30 points and getting 15 points for sixth place on the girls side.

Ten of the boys Bears’ points came from winning the 4×400 as Joshua Lin, Will Kimball, Bryce Edwards and Robert Pierce posted 3:41.81 beating out Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s 3:42.77. Chittenango was also fourth in the 4×800.

Sean Eiffe had a second-place shot put toss of 49’5 ½” just behind the 49’11 ½” of South Jefferson’s Mason Beattie. Kimball went 8.77 seconds for fourth in the 55 hurdles with Lin sixth in 9.22.

Gavin Roach earned fifth place in the 1,000 and Zach Driscoll added a sixth in the 3,200. Natalie DiGennaro earned second place in the girls 1,500 in 5:14.48, while Ava McLean got third in the 1,000 in 3:40.65.