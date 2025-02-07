SYRACUSE – With its unmatched depth and ability to win a wide spectrum of events, the Cicero-North Syracuse indoor track and field teams turned back all challengers on the way to claiming both of the Section III Class AAA championships Friday night at SRC Arena.

On the girls side the Northstars earned 171 points more than doubling the total of Liverpool, whose 82 points put it in second place. Over in the boys meet C-NS earned 128.5 points, comfortably ahead of the 80 from runner-up West Genesee.

As she has done all season, Anna Eells provided multiple victories in field events including the high jump where she waited until the bar was 5 feet 4 inches then cleared it, half a foot ahead of the field.

The long jump had Eells go 18’1 1/2″ in her second attempt to win over the 17’3 1/4″ from Selena Moreno in second place. Finally, in the triple jump Eells gained a third title with 38’2″ more than a foot ahead of the field, Moreno (34’10 3/4″) earning fourth place.

Nearly getting a relay sweep, C-NS started with Grace Murray, Alexa Belknap, Callie Bednarski and Evelyn Maglente taking a tight 4×400 in 4:05.17, just ahead of Baldwinsville’s 4:05.35 as Liverpool (4:28.04) was fourth.

In the 4×800 it was Gabby Putman, Cameron Sisk, Sophia Graham and Katy Harbold winning in 9:36.32 to Fayetteville-Manlius’ 9:41.01, with Liverpool third in 10:02.64. But in the 4×200 the Northstars, in 1:48.52, ended up just behind B’ville’s winning 1:48.28.

Individually, Mackey would get first in the 55-meter dash in 7.36 seconds ahead of Liverpool teammates Nahlia Battle-Crenshaw (7.44) and Mia Wright (7.45) as Stephanie Todd (7.56) was fourth for the Northstars. Mackey added a second in the 55 hurdles in 8.38 as Aaliyah McDonald got third in 8.54 and Moreno was sixth in 8.96.

More wins followed from Sophia Graham going 2:58.09 to win at 1,000 meters over the 2:59.16 from Liverpool’s Taylor Page, with Gabby Putman third in 3:02.94. Maglente ran to second at 600 meters in 1:41.43 with Gianna Melfi fourth in 1:44.58.

Katy Harbold needed 4:49.48 for third place at 1,500 meters, while Kennedy Jones (10:51.13) edged Mya Patti (10:51.20) for fourth place in the 3,000-meter run.

Liverpool countered by winning the 300 thanks to Wright, whose 40.91 beat out a C-NS quartet led by Mackey in second place (42.17) with Todd (42.61), McDonald (43.57) and Murray (44.18) rounding out the top five.

Ailanees Leon won the pole vault as the only athlete to clear 8’6″ ahead of C-NS’s Annie Capone (8 feet) in second and Natta Luangaphay (7’6″) in fourth. Taima Tearney got second and Audrey Jenkins fourth in the high jump topping 4’10” ahead of June Piorkowski (4’8″) in fifth place.

Kaitlyn Hotaling added a third in the 3,000 in 10:44.62 to go with a sixth in the 1,500. Maddie Devendorf took fourth in the 55 hurdles going 8.81 seconds as Eseroghene Uloho threw the shot put 30’1 1/2″ to get sixth place. Tearney added a fifth (34’8 3/4″) an inch ahead of Devendorf (34’7 3/4″) for fifth in the triple jump along with a sixth (16 feet) in the long jump.

Camron Ingram set the pace for the C-NS boys as he went 6.43 seconds to beat out Fayetteville-Manlius’ Nick Domashenko (6.51) in the 55 sprint and then, in the 55 hurdles, dominating in 7.47 as part of a 1-2-3 Northstars sweep with Xander Provost second in 8.10 and Jaiden Tagliarano third in 8.26.

Winning the 4×800, C-NS had Dominic Petrera, Dante Melfi, Joe Massett and Tyler Graham go 8:36.14 to hold off Auburn (8:37.42). The Northstars also got a close second (3:31.33) to West Genesee (3:30.44) in the 4×400, Christian Kahrs part of that event along with his third in the 300 in 37.38 seconds.

Piling up 18 more points in the long jump, C-NS had Anthony Johnson second and Matt Freeman third each of them going 20’7 3/4″ to beat out the 20’4 3/4″ from Zuriel Dickerson in fourth place. But Freeman won the triple jump, his 42′ 1 1/2″ a half-inch ahead of the 42’1″ from F-M’s Buchi Nwokedi.

Colin Daley added a second-place pole vault of 10’6″ as Liam Pierce Joss was fourth and Provost sixth in the high jump each clearing 5’6″, Provost improving to fifth in the shot put heaving it 37’8″.

Melfi would earn second in the 600 in 1:27.15 as Graham (1:29.72) was sixth. Petera took third in the 1,000 in 2:45.11 with Massett fifth (2:52.65) and Benjamin Rose sixth (2:53.38) as Nolan Zinsmeyer went 10:26.43 for sixth place at 3,200 meters. C-NS claimed fourth (1:36.25) in the 4×200.

Liverpool’s boys, who finished sixth with 46 points, had Josh Vang contend at 1,600 meters, his 4:39.72 putting him second ahead of Massett (4:47.92) in third place as Brian Juston was sixth in 4:54.33.

Taj Ryan was fourth (8.36 seconds) and Brayden Smith fifth (8.46) in the 55 hurdles, Jack Monroe adding a fifth in the 300 in a personal-best 38.31 as Ryan, clearing 10 feet, beat out Jamal Lesperance (9’6″) and Tom Nguyen (9 feet) for fourth in the pole vault. Jayjay Nagbe went 39’4″ in the triple jump for sixth place.

Mason Dineen, seventh in the 1,600, was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:08.99 and Trenton Gallup fourth in the 1,000 going 2:47.70, with Liverpool also fourth in the 4×400 in 3:39.01.