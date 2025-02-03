HAMILTON – About the only downside the Cazenovia ice hockey team could take from its hard-earned victory in the Jan. 24-25 Lamont Nicholson Tournament was the fact that it had to play again two days later.

Two long games against Watertown IHC and Buffalo’s Bishop Timon which required overtime and a shootout drained plenty of energy from the Lakers even before it stepped on the ice at Colgate University’s Alumni Arena last Monday to face Baldwinsville.

What was more, much had changed with the Bees since it tied Cazenovia 2-2 on Jan. 14 in Lysander, for it came to Hamilton riding a three-game win streak including back-to-back come-from-behind wins over Mohawk Valley and Broome County.

And now B’ville would jump all over the Lakers, breaking through the defenses and never letting Cazenovia answer too much as the host side took a 7-3 defeat.

After an exchange of first-period goals, B’ville took command by scoring three times in the second period. Then it built upon that 4-2 advantage in the final period as Alessio McGrane and Rylan MacCollum led the Bees with two goals apiece.

Shamus Newcomb and Jack Casey both had a goal and assist for the Lakers. Jake Higtchew also scored as Henry Miller, Dylan Geroge, Henry Frazee and Joey DiNatale got assists, but despite having a shot advantage Cazenovia was frustrated most of the night, seeing Bees goalie Chase Brooks record 37 saves.

More hockey was supposed to follow, as back at the Morrisville State IcePlex Cazenovia was to have its own game with Mohawk Valley, the fourth time the Lakers had played in five nights.

But another snowstorm postponed this game, and now the Lakers could get some much-needed rest before a tough final week of the regular season where it hosts unbeaten Rome Free Academy and Ontario Bay.