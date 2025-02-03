CENTRAL NEW YORK – Local ice hockey fans had grown accustomed to seeing their favorite teams try to measure up to Skaneateles, winners of the last two state Division II championships and atop the state rankings again.

But while Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt had plenty of struggles, Fayetteville-Manlius matched up well with the Lakers as both of this season’s head-to-head matches seemed to indicate.

First there was the stunning 5-2 win in the consolation game of West Genesee’s season-opening tournament in early December at Shove Park. Then there was the rematch at Allyn Arena, where the Hornets again were competitive and unafraid in a 4-2 defeat.

Skaneateles had just shut out its four previous opponents (starting with CBA/J-D on Jan. 14) by a combined 33-0 margin, and blanked F-M in the first period, too.

Yet the Hornets broke that Lakers shutout streak in the second and, with a strong defense led by Sean Lamarche, it only trailed 2-1 going to the final period.

F-M would convert again, but Skaneateles overcame Lamarche’s 33 saves by scoring twice to double its margin, the attack led by Kaden Rutledge’s goal and two assists.

Jack Lalik and Brian Tonkovich found the net for the Hornets, assists going to Nico Capriotti, Drew Mayne and Henry Dougherty. Of F-M’s 33 shots, 31 of them were turned back by Lakers goalie Danny Angelina.

F-M took plenty from this game and carried it over into Friday night’s game against visiting Ontario Bay at the Twin Rinks, the Hornets rolling past the Storm by a score of 6-1.

This happened as CBA/J-D took a massive step up in competition when it challenged 14-0-1 Rome Free Academy at Kennedy Arena – and nearly produced the season’s biggest upset.

Competitive from start to finish, the Brothers’ bid was denied in a 3-2 defeat, but by playing so well here CBA/J-D may have given itself some much-needed confidence before a busy homestretch of games where it takes on Auburn, Cortland-Homer, Clinton and Oswego.

As for F-M, it has three games left in the regular season, starting with its own challenge to RFA Monday at the Twin Rinks and then trips to Mohawk Valley and Ithaca.