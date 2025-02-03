CENTRAL NEW YORK – What the East Syracuse Minoa boys basketball team has accomplished this winter is something no one else has yet figured out – how to beat Fulton.

For the second time in as many games, the Spartans pulled out a dramatic victory over the Red Dragons, doing so on Fulton’s home court last Thursday night in a 60-58 decision.

They had first met Jan. 8 and ESM pulled that one out 50-48 at home. Still, entering the rematch Fulton was no. 13 in the state Class AA rankings and was bent on getting even.

The Red Dragons almost did so with a stirring fourth-quarter comeback after the Spartans spent the entire game deftly matching whatever Fulton could produce.

Going into that final period ESM was up 50-46, but by clamping down on defense the Red Dragons contained the visitors well and, by the time they reached the final seconds, the Spartans trailed by two, 58-56.

Anthony Bryant drove for a tying basket only to get defended, yet he was able to scramble, get the ball back and find Robbie Clifford open at the point, where he drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer.

When Fulton couldn’t answer it ESM had yet another big victory on its ledger, spreading production around as Tyler Quarry led with 18 points and Clifford finished with 13 points to complement Bryant’s 16 oints.

Before all this, on Jan. 14 ESM was victorious over PSLA Fowler 80-64, steadily building a 39-30 advantage by halftime and then using a 30-point third-quarter blitz to put the Falcons away.

Bryant shattered his previous career mark pouring in 36 points, but he didn’t work alone. Ezra Wilson-Hefti managed 14 points, with Clifford getting 13 points and Quarry managing 10 points.

Back in action last Wednesday ESM won again in an impressive performance against visiting Nottingham, answering every Bulldogs challenge and then closing strong for a 66-49 victory.

Entering the game Nottingham had won six in a row and, in its bid to make it seven, kept the game close until a fourth quarter where the Spartans stepped up in all phases of the game and outscored them 23-12.

Bryant remained in top form, his 26 points well clear of the 17 from top Bulldogs scorer Matt White. Quarry finished with 13 points, Tommy Clonan stepping up with 12 points and Clifford getting nine points.

Even after beating Fulton again, ESM had to play again Saturday against Utica Academy of Science, its fourth game in nine days.

Off last week, back on Jan. 24 Jamesville-DeWitt rolled past Central Square 78-54, putting the game away with a 25-8 second-quarter surge as five Rams players scored in double figures.

Nate Johnson amassed 13 rebounds to go with his 10 points for a double-double. Zanders and Saroney each got 14 points and five assists, Zanders adding seven rebounds and Saroney five rebounds. Braeden Baker managed 11 points and Steve Bazile had 10 points.

Manlius Pebble Hill had three games last week, all defeats.

Nearly getting its first win of the season, the Trojans fell 47-43 to Otselic Valley last Monday as it could not quite overcome a 27-21 halftime deficit despite 21 points from Dash Goode.

Then there was a 50-38 loss to Altmar-Parish-Williamstown which included 11 points from Goode and 15 points from Tyler Wladis as Jacob McDonald’s 23 points led the Rebels. Finally, there was a 53-29 defeat to Copenhagen where Wladis, with 18 points, accounted for most of MPH’s production.