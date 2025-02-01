ONONDAGA COUNTY – On consecutive Sunday mornings the Baldwinsville bowling teams will seeek glory.

First it’s boys Bees taking part in the Section III Division I team tournament Sunday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes. Then it’s the B’ville girls returning to Flamingo Bowl on Feb. 9 to seek their own sectional honors.

They did so coming off a strong closing stretch to the regular season which included back-to-back sweeps of Liverpool, the first of them at B’ville Sports Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

In the case of the boys team, it needed to win all of its remaining matches in order to tie Cicero-North Syracuse for the SCAC Metro division regular-season title.

Cruising to a 7-0 victory, the boys had Zenon Gasiorwoski at the forefront again. Having netted a 300 game against C-NS on Jan. 16, Gasiorowski put up games of 232, 257 and 214 for a 703 series to lead all individuals.

Scott Ritcey opened with a 10-strike 276, added a 180 and 223 and had his 679 series just beat out the 676 set from Wes Lell which had games of 234, 229 and 213. Jordan Sevigny went from a 197 to a 237 and 232 in his 661 series. Mykey Hatherill led Liverpool with a three-game total of 677 as Carter Thomas added a 606 series.

Meanwhile, Sam Hass led the girls Bees past Liverpool 7-0, shooting games of 211 and 224 after an opening 172 in her 607 series.

Close behind, Lizzy Hildreth shot a 596 series opening with a 224 and ending with a 203, while Ashlee Laveck opened with a 217 on her way to a 546 series. Liverpool’s Sara Conover led all individuals with a 640 series which featured a second-game 245 in between games of 189 and 205.

They gathered again at Flamingo Bowl on Friday, and again B’ville won both matches over Liverpool, with the boys Bees pulling out a 5-2 decision to inch closer to C-NS in the standings.

Ritcey had a second-game 258 during his 635 series, while Lell’s 623 series from games of 215, 203 and 205. Gasiorowski was consistent, too, shooting 202 and a pair of 201s in his 604 set as Sevigny closed with a 216 during his 580 series. Liverpool lost despite a 650 series from Kyle Lake and 604 series from Tanner Gist which closed with a 246.

B’ville’s girls again won 7-0 without serious opposition from Liverpool, so Hass could lead with a 545 series (188 high game) as LaVeck contributed a 498 series and Morgan Diecuch a 441 series.