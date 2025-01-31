CENTRAL NEW YORK – No one knows what to expect when the East Syracuse Minoa boys bowling team joins several other contenders for this Sunday’s Section III Division I championships at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

The Spartans have reasons to feel confident, though, from the fact that it was taking place at ESM’s home venue to the wins it had piled up all season with its roster depth.

Another example of this was Monday’s match with Auburn at Weedsport’s Rainbow Lanes. With a chance to grab a share of the SCAC Empire division regular-season title, the Spartans, even in an unfamiliar venue, beat the Maroons 5-2 to leave both teams with 10-2 league marks.

ESM had a total pinfall of 2,497 to Auburn’s 2,402, with Mike Saunders stepping up to shoot a 660 series with games of 249, 214 and 197. Zach Kassel shot a 617 series with a pair of 211 games, while Luke Liedka’s 614 series included a second-game 245.

This, along with a 245 game from Ryan Dablocka and 214 game from Alex Locke, helped negate the top individuals series of 719 from Auburn’s Eric Barski which included a 10-strike 279 and 247.

At the same time the ESM girls lost 7-0 to Auburn, with Nicole Baker’s 486 series topping the Spartans just ahead of Averie Lynch (478 series) and Alana Tuberville (472 series). Jewelianna Hallock added a 451 set as Marissa Capone’s 559 series and 212 high game paced the Maroons.

Christian Brothers Academy got a dazzling performance from Eliana Occhino in a 7-0 shutout of Solvay. Shooting 249 to open, Occhino then had a 10-strike 279 and nearly equaled with a third-game 267 to finish with a 795 total.

Meanwhile, CBA’s boys topped the Bearcats 5-2 led by Tom Dearnaley’s 551 series which closed with a 200 game. Jake Mason’s 519 series beat out Chanu Yang’s 513 set as Luke Becker shot a 191 during his 499 series.

Nearly topping herself in Thursday’s 7-0 romp over Altmar—Parish-Williamstown, Occhino shot yet another 279 in her second game after starting with a 241. Closing with a 234, Occhino’s total of 754 was her eighth 700-plus series of the winter for the Brothers.

Also prevailing 7-0, to move its overall record to 9-3 CBA’s boys put away APW with Jake Mason shooting games of 222 and 221. Dearnaley’s 246 game opened a 580 series as Dempsey Horan posted a 211 in his closing game.

Fayetteville-Manlius swept Syracuse Monday afternoon, a 5-2 boys victory at Strike-N-Spare featuring John Antczak’s closing 232 game as he equaled Atstuto Urao’s 497 series. Cole Cox shot a 517 series and Jacob Vaccaro a 505 series.

The girls Hornets had a 7-0 shutout of Syracuse with Samantha Geiss shooting games of 197 and 181 as part of a 519 series, tops among individuals. Lillian Squire added a 474 series and Andrea Aguilar-Miranda added a 443 series.

F-M’s girls then beat Liverpool 7-0 Thursday at Flamingo Bowl. Squire’s 497 series led a strong team effort as Ashlynn Yonge put up a 478 series and Geiss a 465 series ahead of Sidney lee’s 453 set. Zoe Hunt had a 446 and Aguilar-Miranda a 438 total.

By that same 7-0 margin the boys Hornets lost to Liverpool, not getting a series better than a 521 from Rowan Yenny as Tanner Gist shot a season-best 682 series for LHS and Kyle Lake added a 10-strike 278 in the third game of his 666 set.