CENTRAL NEW YORK – Every Onondaga High School League wrestling will make their way to Buckley Gym Saturday as Cazenovia hosts the league championship tournament.

The Lakers did so at the tail end of a stretch which included Thursday’s head-to-head match against Phoenix which resulted in a 54-15 loss to the Firebirds.

Gryphon Foster returned to action at at 108 pounds pinning Thomas Ryan in 83 seconds. Two bouts later at 124 pounds, Carter Sgouris shut out Jordan Gullen 4-0.

Of the remaining nine bouts Phoenix won eight of them, the lone exception at 145 pounds where the Lakers’ Nate Chapman got a pin over Simon Dupper early in the second peirod.

Back on Jan. 25 Cazenovia, short-handed without Foster in the lineup, went 1-4 in the Hornet Duals at Fayetteville-Manlius, its lone victory coming in the last match against Oswego where it beat the Buccaneers 36-18.

Only Sgouris and James Huftalen (138 pounds) won on the mat, Sgouris pinning Connor Kingsley and Huftalen doing the same to Jose Ramos as forfeits went to Logan Turner (116 pounds), Gabriel Sanchez (152 pounds), Layton Shaw (160 pounds) and Aiden Piral (285 pounds).

Prior to that Cazenovia struggled, taking a 67-6 loss to Central Square with the only points a forfeit to Sgouris and Gabriel Sanchez dropping a tense 1-0 overtime battle to Jordan Ransom at 152 pounds.

Host F-M topped the Lakers 59-15, though Sanchez pinned Ewan Shepard, Cullen Arnold (131 pounds) got a 15-0 technical fall over Athan Dauszka and Riley Fowler, at 215 pounds, routed Sam Herber 10-1.

During a 49-23 defeat to Southern Hills, Huftalen pinned Blake Wilcox in the second period and Arnold routed Gavin Sheriff in a 17-0 technical fall, with forfeits to Sgouris and Logan Tournear at 116 pounds.

This happened as Chittenango had an impressive 4-1 run in the Wildcat Duals at West Genesee, only getting defeated by the host Wildcats 64-11 at the end of a week where WG had claimed the Section III Division I Dual Meet.

At the outset the Bears beat Rome Free Academy 54-24, with consecutive pins by Dan Mahle (138), Kole Smith (145) and Ian Bentz (152) and another stretch of three in a row where Peter Schulz (215 pounds) pinned Jordan Garland in 31 seconds after a pin by Edward Geer (170) over David Becker in 80 seconds and Chris Blair (190) pinning Devin Stalnaker.

Chittenango never let East Syracuse Minoa get on the board in a 66-0 shutout with pins from Geer, Schulz, Miles Wilson (145) over Aiden Pahon in 25 seconds and Elijah McDonald (285) over Matt Russo.

Far closer was a 48-30 victory over Whitesboro which was all forfeits except fot the heavyweight bouts where McDonald took just 12 seconds to pin Zach Zeppieri and Schulz pinned Ryan Burt in the second period.

To close the day the Bears beat General Brown 48-24 seeing Trevor McDonald, at 124, pin Chance Come in the opener to launch a run of four straight pins which included Mahle, Smith and Bentz. All the other points came from forfeits.