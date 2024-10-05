CAZENOVIA – All of the opponents who gleefully had their way with the Cazenovia field hockey team in the early portion of the 2024 season may find themselves with different experiences the next time around.

Once at 1-6 with five shutout losses, the Lakers then won two games by a combined 9-0 margin, first handling Cortland on Sept. 27 and then continuing it on the Upper Turf Field last Tuesday when it blanked Cato-Meridian 4-0.

Not only was Cazenovia productive, it was steady and well-balanced, notching a goal in each of the fourth quarters and seeing four different players record those goals.

Dani Stanford led with a goal and assist. Lorelei Bock, Bridget Stromer-Galley and Carlysle Ducey took turns converting, too, with Hayden Bubble contributing an assist.

Weedsport arrived two days later and, trailing 1-0 at halftime, Cazenovia pulled even in the third quarter when Stromer-Galley found the net with a shot off a feed from Bubble.

Still, Weedsport pulled it out 2-1 with a tally in the final period, Keegan McNabb having netted one goal and assisting on the other by Mallory Brown. Lakers goalie Rae Western finished with five saves.

Then, facing Oneida on Friday afternoon, Cazenovia quickly got back to the win column, using a pair of first-half goals to go in front and blanking the Express 2-0.

Ducey and Eliza Huftalen earned the goals, with assists credited to Stromer-Galley and Bubble. Cazenovia kept the ball in Oneida’s end most of the way taking 10 shots to two for the Express.

After playing at Port Byron/Union Springs Monday night Cazenovia is back home next Wednesday to face Homer.