CENTRAL NEW YORK – Taking its first defeat of the season in overtime to Nottingham on Sept. 24 did not do much harm to the East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer team, at least in terms of its state Class AA ranking.

The Spartans were still in the no. 7 spot two behind the Bulldogs at no. 5, and would again win big in Tuesday’s game against Oswego, putting away the Buccaneers 9-0.

It was 6-0 by halftime and ESM would ultimately have seven different goal-scorers, with only Joel Alvarez and Jackson Tedesco managing to find the net twice as Alvarez added an assist.

Ames Osmanovic got a goal and assist, with Jett Winans, Dominick Ciotti, Maite Linderholm and Dainer Gonzalez also putting in goals as Joevanny Alvarez recorded a career-best three assists. Husein Halilovic also had an assist.

Jamesville-DeWitt is also getting people’s attention, moving to no. 12 in the state Class A poll even before Monday’s game with PSLA-Fowler where it shut out the Falcons 2-0.

First-half goals by Bekzod Abdusattarov and Moujahid Cherif were all the Red Rams needed, Emile Antoine getting an assist and a strong J-D defense stifling Fowler, limiting it to one direct shot all night.

But then it was the Rams’ turn to deal with Nottingham on Wednesday night, and it proved quite overwhelming for J-D, who was on its back foot much of the way and lost to the Bulldogs 4-0.

Nottingham continually attacked, taking 17 shots to the Rams’ three. And it converted twice in each half as Sam Bienvenue and Ebuela Bilengana both netted a pair of goals, with assists going to Tim Kerwin, Mao Nkurunziza and Mejdi Yusuf. J-D goalie Griffin Bourcy finished with 13 saves.

On Saturday afternoon, J-D hosted Fulton and got back in the win column with a 3-0 victory over the Red Dragons.

The Rams led 1-0 at halftime and then got away late, helped by Abdusattorov scoring twice and Ryan Rigdon getting the other goal. Antoine was credited with a pair of assists. Fulton goalie Dan Devendorf kept his team close making 16 saves.