CENTRAL NEW YORK – Sitting at no. 15 in the state Class AAA rankings the Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer team had a chance at some serious payback when it went to Camillus Thursday night to face West Genesee.

A 3-2 overtime defeat on Sept. 10 was the last time the Northstars had lost, and here it would generate a lot of chances, yet not solve a tough Wildcats defense, who made a single goal stick and handed C-NS a 1-0 loss.

Again aggressive on the attack, the Northstars would spend long portions of the game in WG’s end and get off plenty of shots. Yet none of the 10 direct attempts on net would elude Wildcats goalie Julia Poissant.

C-NS was stingy, too, for the most part, but WG still inched in front in the second half when Addison Kensey took a pass from Jami Tessier and put in what proved to be the game-winner.

Liverpool had already taken its turn against West Geneesee, doing so last Tuesday night and unable to solve the Wildcats in the course of a 3-0 defeat.

Under constant attack all game, Warriors goalie Gracie Sleeth made 12 saves. Still, WG solved her enough, leading 2-0 at halftime and adding a late goal as Anna Nelson, Sofia Snyder and Kyra Lynch all converted.

At least in C-NS’s case it had a chance to regain its winning form at week’s end, which it did so Saturday afternoon when it defeated Whitesboro 3-0.

It was close for a while, but the Northstars, up 1-0 at the half, got away late as Abby Mackey scored twice and Katalina Lawrence got the other goal, with assists going to Gianna Melfi and Adrianna Calabria.

Now it’s C-NS against Liverpool next Tuesday night with the Warriors hoping it’s a lot closer than the 5-1 game the Northstars won in September, and C-NS also hosting Baldwinsville next Friday night.