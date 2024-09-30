CENTRAL NEW YORK – Off to a 1-2 start the West Genesee girls volleyball team wanted to turn things around before it got too deep into the 2024 season, and found an opportunity to do so.

Jamesville-DeWitt, fresh off a big Sept. 20 win over Fulton, came to Camillus last Monday night and ran straight into the Wildcats’ best form, yet nearly made a big comeback before WG prevailed in five sets.

After winning a close opening set 25-21, the Wildcatsdominated the second 25-21. It was here that J-D reclaimed its good form, controlling both the third and fourth sets to win them by equal 25-16 margins.

Now, though, the Wildcats regrouped and, taking control again in the final set, won the match 15-6, led by Sidney Hamilton’s 25 assists and 14 digs as Eliana Becker got 11 assists.

Bella Vallely (11 kills), Alaina Dudzinski (nine kills) and Miley Ginty (seven kills) paced WG’s front line. Norah Emery added five kills and Lizzie Dunham three kills, with Maddie Cook getting seven digs, Celia Spicer six digs and Hollis Pfeiffer five digs.

Somehow, WG had to turn around and, two nights later, face an undefeated Baldwinsville side, a difficult task – but the Wildcats were close throughout the match, even as it lost to the Bees 25-22, 25-20, 27-25.

Becker gained 12 assists, with Hamilton adding eight assists. Five different players – Vallely, Emery, Dudzinski, Spicer and Ella Camacho – got four kills apiece. Amelia Hahn’s 15 kills and Madison MacKaig’s 21 assists paced B’ville.

Jordan-Elbridge emerged victorious from last Tuesday’s match with Living Word Academy where, after taking two of the first three sets, the Eagles held on to win the fourth 25-22 and clinch it.

Zoie Karcz had seven kills, five assists and five nine digs, with Abby DelFavero getting five kills and five digs. Brenna Tubbert added four kills and three blocks as Brooke Chiaramonte managed 12 assists and 10 digs. Lanora Smith led J-E with 11 digs as Sydney Parsons got eight digs and three blocks.

Even more impressive was Thursday’s 25-7, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown where the Eagles climbed back above the .500 mark (5-4) led by 14 aces, six of them from Karcz to go with eight

assists.

Parsons managed three aces, adding four kills. DelFavero led the front line with seven kill as Isabella Jay and Brenna Tubbert had three kills apiece. Jay added nine digs, just behind Chiaramonte’s 10 digs that went with her nine assists and two aces.

A day later, J-E won again, taking three close sets over Phoenix 25-21, 25-22, 25-23. Karcz picked up six aces, five kills and 12 assists. Chiaramonte adding nine assists. DelFavero got four kills as Madison Clochessy earned eight digs and Jay added six digs. Tubbert gained three kills and three blocks.

Bishop Ludden prevailed last Tuesday over Weedsport in four sets, the Gaelic Knights dropping the opener 25-21 but then winning 25-15 and 25-21 sets before a tense fourth which required going beyond the point limit.

Ludden still won it 27-25 to clinch the match as Natalie Testa and Sophia Rivera each got 10 assists, with Grace Hilton adding 14 digs. Up front, Tiz’Arriah Billue led with six kills and Abby Reynolds contributed five kills.

Then came a five-set battle with Cato-Meridian on Thursday night where Ludden twice came back, winning the second set 25-21 after dropping the opener 26-24 and taking the fourth 25-17 following a 25-15 defeat in the third.

Only in the final set did the Blue Devils pull it out, 15-11, overcoming a Gaelic Knights front line where Billue had 11 kills and Abby Mossotti eight kills to go with 12 digs. Reynolds had six kills and Jaylianna Pascarella five kllls as Hilton piled up 22 digs next to Testa’s 16 assists and Rivera’s nine assists. With the loss, Ludden fell to 6-2.