CENTRAL NEW YORK – For much of this week the Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey team rested, having roared to a 5-0 start and knowing that a busy slate of games awaits once the calendar turns to October.

By the time the Northstars took the field against East Syracuse Minoa more than a week would have passed since its last game, an emphatic 5-1 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius on the Hornets’ own turf.

Though F-M had played twice as many games as C-NS, it still had no answer for a Northstars attack that put in at least one goal in every single quarter and featured a hat trick from Nicole Conklin.

All Conklin did was hit on three goals, nearly doubling her season total. Paige Pangaro got a goal and assist, with Carleigh Colvin also finding the net and assists going to Avery Carinci, Selena Moreno and Gabby Garuccio.

That same night Liverpool took its own turn against ESM and quieted the Spartans 3-0, a game that proved a showcase for senior Gianna Carbone.

All that Carbone did was score two of the goals and assist on the other, by Maura Beckwith, with Zoe Neyes assisting on Carbone’s tally which overcame seven saves by ESM goalie Emily Payne.

Even better, from the Warriors’ standpoint, was the impressive 1-0 win it earned at Holland Patent at week’s end, the defense taking over as it held the Golden Knights to a single direct shot.

Liverpool didn’t have many chances, either, but Sophia Puccia converted and that goal held up, improving the Warriors to 5-1, its lone blemish that defeat to C-NS on Sept. 19.

Like the Northstars, Liverpool plays three times this week, hosting Little Falls and Auburn before a rematch with HP as C-NS would take on ESM, Auburn and Pittsford.