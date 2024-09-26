ONONDAGA COUNTY – Finding its way back into the win column, the Skaneateles girls swim team was victorious in Tuesday night’s match against Syracuse City at Nottingham High School, prevailing by a 99-77 margin.

Lakers freshman Landyn Bennett won twice on her own, going two minutes 8.73 seconds to pull away in the 200 freestyle before she went to the 500 freestyle and claimed that race in 5:55.27. Bennett also paired with Sophia Nichols, Emma Murphy and Parker Kennedy to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:01.51.

Marcellus swimmer Molly McMaster swam the 100 freestyle in 59.17 seconds to Olivia Springer’s 1:00.61 and followed up by beating the field in the 100 breaststroke, going 1:19.21.

Also for the Mustangs Vivian Pilon had a top 100 butterfly time of 1:05.75 to beat the Lakers’ Ari Matthews in 1:07.63, adding a second in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.75 to Ana Nichols’ winning 1:08.59.

Nichols was second (28.77) to Matilda Kerney (28.51) in the 50 freestyle, while Matthews went 2:27.90 to dominate the 200 individual medley as Murphy was third.

Phoebe Bedard had a strong showing on the diving board earning 242.40 points, part of a top-three Lakers sweep as Arianna Cirincione (182.80) edged Mattie Bales (176.55) for second place. Cirincione also was part of the top 400 freestyle relay time of 4:19.96 with Matthews, Springer and Ana Nichols.

A night later, it was West Genesee facing Cicero-North Syracuse at Nottingham High School and the Wildcats emerging victorious topping the Northstars 97-86.

Allie Ivery won twice for WG. In the 50 freestyle Allie Ivery’s 27.59 seconds was ahead of Cassidy Payrot’s 27.91 for the Northstars, with Rachel Hann third in 28.11, while in the 100 breaststroke Ivery prevailed in 1:19.01 going 1-2 with Makayla Dunham’s 1:21.51.

Kierstin Lee got first-place points in the 200 freestyle by going 2:20.04 to edge the 2:20.37 from C-NS’s Molly Gucciardi, while Lena Kent won the 500 freestyle in 6:32.42, with Olivia Nabewaniec second in 6:47.83.

Maddie Owczarzak got second place in the 200 IM in 2:32.29 before going to the 100 butterfly and, in 1:06.02, easily pull away from the field that included Josie Owczarzak (1:27.37) in third place.

WG was also a close second in the 200 medley relay in 2:05.13 to C-NS’s 2:04.25 as Mia Berrios took second (152.60 points) in diving and Ki Johnson got second in the 100 freestyle in 1:02.46 with Hann (1:04.96) again in third.

Johnson moved to the 100 backstroke and took second place in 1:13.75. The Wildcats were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.08 with the Northstars (1:51.48) prevailing, and won the closing 400 freestyle relay in 4:26.22.