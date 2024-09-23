CENTRAL NEW YORK – Perhaps the biggest moment in the history of the West Genesee girls tennis program was when it defeated Fayetteville-Manlius in 2014 and broke the Hornets’ remarkable 329-match win streak that stretched back more than two decades.

Close to the 10-year anniversary of that landmark, nothing like this was at stake last Tuesday afternoon, where again the Wildcats challenged the Hornets and had a more familiar result taking a 6-1 defeat.

The bright spot on WG’s part was a big one in doubles, where Sarah Domin and Calina Olson managed a 6-0, 6-0 shutout over F-M’s team of Caitlyn McLain and Julia Kim.

Otherwise, the Hornets won all the matches in straight sets. Kailyn Drury, Evelina Mauro and Ava Amodio managed just four games in six total sets, while in first doubles Angelina and Helena Allen teamed up and nearly got the first set before falling to Shreya Bhattacharya and Lindsey Chong 6-4, 6-1.

WG went from here to shutting out Oswego 7-0 two days later. All the singles matches were won in straight sets, the closest from Olson, who beat Emery O’Brien 6-2, 6-4.

Domin blanked Margaret O’Leary 6-0, 6-0 and Helena Allen topped Sophia Cahill 6-0, 6-3. Each of the doubles teams of Mauro-Amodio, Grace Yeager-Emily Page, Sophia Lawrence-Zaida Talev and Drury-Angelina Allen won by the exact same scores with 6-1 opening sets and 6-0 second sets.

Winning on back-to-back days, Marcellus handled Phoenix 6-1 last Tuesday and, moving from there, took on Homer a day later and defeated the Trojans by a 5-2 margin.

Adeline Kinsey’s 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Homer’s Emma Dart gave the Mustangs an edge in singles as Sofia Tufenkjian lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to Mackenzie Szkodzinsky, but Xian Angiotti got past Aubrey McGrath 6-1, 1-6, 7-5.

Marcellus got three doubles points, all in straight sets, from the teams of Katie Devereaux-Shaelyn Kelly, Caitlyn Sammon-Molly Moses and Emma Dilmore-Anna Aupperle, with Dilmore and Aupperle going a bit longer in a 7-5, 6-1 win over Elizabeth McCloy and Cate Larson.

But the win streak ended Friday against Cazenovia, a 5-2 defeat where the Mustangs’ trio of Angiotti, Kinsey and Zofia Polkowski were swept in singles and could not quite make up for it in doubles.

Devereaux and Abby Finn did beat Ava Galton and Lila Campagna 6-2, 6-4, with Dilmore and Aupperle topping Bailey Burns and Claire Henry 6-4, 7-6 (9-7). Kelly and Tufenkjian paired up and pushed it to a third set against Ava Galton and Lila Campagna but took a 6-0, 6-7 (8-6), 6-4 loss.

Skaneateles moved back above the .500 mark last Wednesday when it took out Mexico 6-1. Addison Zieler handled Jessica Hill 6-3, 6-0 in singles. Eva DeJesus and Katie Danforth each won 6-1, 6-0 matches over, respectively, Morgan Benton and Addison LaRue.

Moving to doubles, MaryKate Holst and Addy Pavlus blanked Kassondra Nuzzo and Mackenzie Hopp 6-1, 6-1. Madelyn Vance and Makayla Barron won 6-3, 6-2 over Nataleigh Smith and Lillian Haynes, with Millie Wu and Lily Bennett going to three sets to turn back Gabriella Bickford and Kylee Seymore 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9).

A 5-2 win over Homer followed on Friday afternoon. DeJesus and Zieler both won singles matches in straight sets, with the doubles teams of Vance-Livia Lovenguth and Barron-Georgia Kriedler doing the same along with a three-set battle where Holst and Pavlus worked past Elizabeth McCloy and Emmaline Morgan 6-3, 6-7 (9-7), 10-1.