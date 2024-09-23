CENTRAL NEW YORK – A pair of area private schools close to each other – Christian Brothers Academy and Manlius Pebble Hill – rarely meet in sports except on the tennis court.

When they did in girls tennis last Monday afternoon, the Trojans picked up points in singles and doubles but could not quite catch up to the Brothers, who prevailed 5-2.

MPH’s Amitees Fazeli rolled past Rowan Doyle 6-1, 6-0 in first singles, while CBA got Clare Schaefer to roll past Jenny He 6-0, 6-2 and Sarah Clark won 6-2, 6-1 over Audrey Arnold.

In the only three-set match of the day, the Trojans saw Rose Fallon and Fariel Migeed trail early, but make it all the way back to top Audrey Schaefer and Maddie Kaneviko 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Still, CBA got the other points, with Katrina Riceli and Monica Fallon handling Amy Walsh and Mira Zhang 6-1, 6-2. In similar fashion, Julie Zdep and Madison Evans won 6-0, 6-1 over Sophia Dowhy and Gianni Benson as Piper Powell and Ruby D’Amato handled Nia Lewis and Hailey Castrillon 6-1, 6-1.

Playing again 24 hours later against a strong Homer side, CBA again won by a 5-2 margin in single-set matches to eight games.

Doyle lost a close 8-6 decision to Emma Effinger, but Schaefer beat Mackenzie Skodzinsky 8-2 and Clark topped Lauren Franco 8-4. The doubles teams of Evans-Julie Zdep and Powell-Rachel Zdep lost just one game apiece as Riceli and Fallon worked past Emma Dart and Isabelle Brown 8-3.

Far from this, Fayetteville-Manlius continued to dominate its opposition, blanking Fulton 7-0 last Monday with just one game dropped in six sets of singles play from Erin McLain, Sonia LaHaye and Mariah Sun. The closest of four doubles matches still had Samreen Mangat and Sadie Toole handle Julianne Delano and Lauren Bradshaw 6-1, 6-2.

Then it met West Genesee close to the 10-year anniversary of the Wildcats’ landmark win over F-M in 2014 that broke the Hornets’ epochal 329-match win streak that stretched out over two decades.

Nothing that dramatic happened here, F-M prevailing 6-1 as, in singles, Toole blanked Kailyn Drury 6-0, 6-0, Mangat beat Evelina Mauro 6-2, 6-0 and Erin McLain handled Ava Amodio 6-1, 6-1.

Each of the Hornets’ three doubles points from the teams of Shreya Bhattacharya-Lindsey Chong, LaHaye-Anokhi Dalal and Samira Dalal-Lathika Kapu won in two stes.

A 7-0 romp of Syracuse West followed on Thursday afternoon, F-M getting LaHaye and Erin McLain to win 6-0, 6-0 singles matches over, respectively, Adharta Regmi and Bayisense Marie-Claire, with all the doubles matches shutouts, too, and two of thet matches forfeited.

Then F-M beat Auburn in yet another 7-0 decision on Saturday afternoon. Mangat got through a 6-3, 6-4 singles match with Olivia Schwab, but Erin McLain and Sadie Toole both had shutouts as the closest doubles match had Shreya Bhattacharya and Caitlyn McLain winning 6-2, 6-4 over Emma Sroka and Samaya Stokes.