CENTRAL NEW YORK -Though they were both sporting 1-1 records, the West Genesee and Baldwinsville football teams arrived to Friday’s game at Mike Messere Field with very different feelings.

The Wildcats were in a good mood having blanked Henninger 31-0 after a season-opening defeat to Canandaigua, while the Bees were far less cheerful after surrendering 55 points to Liverpool the week before.

As it turned out, those trends continued, much to WG’s delight as it got standout performances on both sides of the ball and blew out the Bees 40-7.

Less than five minutes into the game the Wildcats went in front for good, Jack Wade going deep and finding Brian Simmons for a 54-yard touchdown, just the second reception of Simmons’ varsity career.

The next time WG had the ball late in the first quarter, it led to another score, Wade converting on a one-yard plunge, and early in the second period Jaeden Barfield’s 38-yard TD sprint extended the Wildcats’ advantage to 19-0.

B’ville did cut the margin to 19-7 by halftime, but the Wildcats controlled the second half with 21 unanswered points.

Twice more, Wade, who overall was nine-for-14 for 116 yards, connected with Simmons, the TD passes covering 30 and nine yards, while Jayden Maeweather added a two-yard scoring run.

Against a tough Wildcats defense, B’ville was held to just 66 rushing yards and 78 passing yards while turning the ball over twice against a defense led by Elijah Apps’ 11 tackles as he also led the team in rushing with 77 yards on 11 carries.

Raul Colon picked up seven tackles, with Shakair Jones getting six tackles and an interception. Jay’Mari Newsome also had six tackles as WG forced three fumbles and R.J. Bartholomew recovered one of them.

In Class B football Westhill was also 1-1 heading into the weekend and ventured Friday to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, where it trailed for most of the game but with a third-quarter scoring surge turned it around and defeated the Red Devils 36-26.

All through the first half VVS tore through Westhill’s defense, finding the end zone four times. Yet the Warriors stayed within range with Jack Hayes scoring on a five-yard run and Collin White catching a 10-yard TD pass from Elijah Welch.

Down 26-14 at the break, Westhill tightened up its defense and, in the third period, turned to Welch, who unleashed a series of big plays.

It started with a 45-yard TD scramble that cut it to 26-21 and continued minutes later when Welch went 10 yards to the end zone, giving the Warriors the lead for good.

Even more damaging was the interception Welch got near his own end zone to thwart a go-ahead Red Devils drive and returned it nearly the length of the field, 84 yards, leading to his own 16-yard TD.

All told, Welch ran for 204 yards on 15 carries while going 11-for-16 for 132 yards through the air. White caught eight passes for 67 yards and Keller O’Hern’s pair of completions went for 59 yards.