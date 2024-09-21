CAMILLUS – Though they were both sporting 1-1 records, the Baldwinsville and West Genesee football teams arrived to Friday’s game at Mike Messere Field in Camillus with very different feelings.

The Wildcats were in a good mood having blanked Henninger after a season-opening defeat to Canandaigua, while the Bees were far less cheerful having surrendering 55 points to Liverpool the week before.

As it turned out, the trends continued on both ends, much to B’ville’s collective dismay as, again, its defense struggled in the face of a potent opponent and WG rolled to a 40-7 victory.

Less than five minutes into the game the Wildcats went in front for good, Jack Wade going deep and finding Brian Simmons for a 54-yard touchdown, just the second reception of Simmons’ varsity career.

The next time WG had the ball late in the first quarter, it led to another score, Wade converting on a one-yard plunge, and early in the second period Jaeden Barfield’s 38-yard TD sprint left the Bees staring at a 19-0 deficit.

Only now did the Bees put together a scoring drive of its own, moving to WG’s 11 before Cameron Morealle barreled in, Aaron Holcomb adding the extra point with 7:04 left in the half.

Trailing 19-7 at the break, the Bees still had time to catch up, but the Wildcats thwarted those plans with 21 unanswered points. Twice more, Wade connected with Simmons, the TD passes covering 30 and nine yards, while Jayden Maeweather added a two-yard scoring run.

Against a tough Wildcats defense, B’ville was held to just 66 rushing yards and 78 passing yards while turning the ball over twice against a defense led by Elijah Apps’ 11 tackles.

Dylan Garcia paced the Bees with seven tackles. Cameran Youngs and Anthony Valentine had five tackles apiece, with Kallen Kennedy and Jordan White each picking up four tackles.

B’ville will try to break this skid back home at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium next Friday when it hosts Rome Free Academy. Kickoff is at 6:30.