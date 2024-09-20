ONONDAGA COUNTY – At home on Tuesday night, the West Genesee girls swim team met up with Jamesville-DeWitt and, falling to 1-2 on the season, took a 91-83 defeat to the Red Rams.

Most of the individual races went in J-D’s favor with the exception of the 100-yard butterlfy, where the Wildcat’s Maddie Owczarzak stepped up and, in one minute, 7.57 seconds, was well clear of the 1:13.34 of the Rams’ Mary Jane Scott, after she swam the 200 individual medley in 2:31.90.

A close 50 freestyle had Rachel Hann go 28.29 seconds, third behind Nora Barnello (28.14) and Sofia Koenig (28.15) who nearly had a dead heat.

Owczarzak, Clara Hann, Mackenzie Dunham and Lena Kent swam the 200 medley relay in 2:13.88, which J-D won in exactly two minutes. In the 100 backstroke, Kiley Johnson, in 1:13.98, closely trailed Evelyn Jones’ 1:11.24.

To lead J-D, Thearyn Wales took part in two winning relays and, on her own, raced to top times in the 200 IM in 2:24.84 ahead of Owczarzak and 100 freestyle in 58.27 seconds.

Skaneateles found itself at Liverpool on Thursday night, falling 102-67 to the undefeated Warriors head-to-head but still getting two impressive individual wins from Arianna Matthews.

In the 500 freestyle, Matthews’ 5:38.66 was the only time under six minutes as Izzy Akley (6:04.77) was second, while in the 200 freestyle Matthews went 2:06.54 to pull away from Akley’s 2:12.28.

Elsewhere, Marcellus swimmer Pilon Vivian twice beat the Liverpool opposition, her 2:25.48 in the 200 IM well clear of Natalie Thompson (2:34.54) and a 1:17.19 in the 100 breaststroke edging Claudia Huegel’s 1:17.47.

Landyn Bennett nearly got a victory in the 100 freestyle, her 58.07 seconds just behidnd Arianna Kuznia’s 57.94, while Marcellus’ Molly McMaster was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.62.

Ana Nichols finished second in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.91 and, with Landyn Bennett, Sophia Nichols and Emma Murphy took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:10.62. In the 200 freestyle relay, Bennett, Matthews, Nichols and Olivia Springer went 1:50.56 to the Warriors’ 1:48.78.

Skaneateles is back home next Wednesday to take on Syracuse City as West Genesee faces Cicero-North Syracuse at Nottingham High School that same night.