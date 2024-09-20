CENTRAL NEW YORK – Once the Liverpool girls swim team had recorded its win over Cicero-North Syracuse on Sept. 12, both sides went on to find success with meet victories in the ensuing week.

For the Warriors, this meant hosting Skaneateles Thursday night and barreling its way to a 102-67 victory over the Lakers to improve to 3-0 on the season with Arianna Kuznia and Brielle Bryant each part of four different winning races.

Individually, Kuznia swept the sprints, her 26.79 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle ahead of Elizabeth Manley’s 27.60 and her 57.94 in the 100 freestyle edging the 58.07 from Skaneateles’ Landyn Bennett.

In a competitive 200 freestyle relay, Kuznia and Manley, paired with Izzy Akley and Brielle Bryant, won in 1:48.78 just ahead of the Lakers’ 1:50.56, with Natalie Thompson joining Akley, Manley and Kuznia to

win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:09.13.

Bryant had her own pair of titles, beating teammate Molly McMaster, 1:04.62 to 1:06.27, in the 100 butterfly and then taking the 100 backstroke in 1:06.19 beating Skaneateles’ Ana Nichols in 1:09.91.

In the 200 medley relay it was Bryant, Thompson, Abby Lane and Claudia Heugel pairing up to win in 2:05.88 to the Lakers’ 2:10.62. Then there was a close battle in diving where June Piorkowski needed most of her 227.55 points to win since Molly Murphy had 222.05 points.

Akley twice finished second, posting 2:12.28 in the 200 freestyle and 6:04.77 in the 500 freestyle, while Thompson went 2:34.54 for second in the 200 freestyle and Huegel was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, her 1:17.47 just behind the 1:17.19 of Marcellus swimmer Plion Vivian.

As for C-NS, it went to Oswego last Wednesday night, where it rolled to a 98-78 victory over the Buccaneers with two victories apiece from Molly Gucciardi and Leah Benedict.

Gucciardi took fist in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.79 beating out Katelyn Stewart’s 1:16.35, and they also went 1-2 in the 200 IM as Gucciardi prevailed in 2:37.15 and Stewart was second in 2:46.84.

In the first individual race of the meet, Benedict went 2:09.51 to dominate the 200 freestyle and later earning a victory in the 100 freestyle in 58.09 seconds. Sophia Sugrue prevailed in diving with 223.00 points.

Cassidy Payrot claimed first in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.54 and was second in the 50 freestyle in 28.05 seconds, with Addison Vera a close second (1:29.48) to Oswego’s Sophie DeClaire (1:28.86) in the 100 breaststroke. C-NS also prevailed in the 200 medley relay in 2:08.48.

Now a big week awaits the local teams, especially Liverpool with next Saturday’s showdown against fellow unbeaten Fayetteville-Manlius at 11 a.m. at Nottingham High School as, at that same venue on Wednesday, C-NS faces West Genesee.