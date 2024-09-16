CENTRAL NEW YORK – More sunshine and more warm temperatures late in the week greeted the Cazenovia girls tennis team as it played four times in as many days.

Of those matches, none were bigger than last Wednesday’s visit from Christian Brothers Academy, where the Lakers proved strong in singles but could not do enough in doubles, leading to a 4-3 defeat.

Madden Cobb rolled through second singles 6-0, 6-1 over Maddie Kanerviko, while in first singles Leah Bell won a pair of 6-3 sets over Clare Schaefer. Sarah Campagna pushed hard, but lost 6-4, 6-4 to Sarah Clark.

A comeback produced Cazenovia’s lone point in doubles, Ava Galton and Audrey Henry overcoming a slow start to get past Monica Fallon and Kristina Ricelli 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

However, CBA claimed the other doubles matches. Nora Berg and Claire Vaccaro fell to Schaefer and Piper Powell 6-3, 7-5, with Willa Jublet and Bailey Burns losing to Sadie Wichmann and Claire Ashe 6-4, 6-0. Charlotte Rushing and Claire Henry ran into Madison Evans and Julie Zdep, taking a 6-2. 6-0 loss.

Rebounding a day later, Cazenovia dominated Thursday’s non-league match with Liverpool, able to put together a 7-0 shutout of the Warriors before it beat Cortland 6-1 on Friday afternoon.

Single-set matches took place against the Purple Tigers, with Cobb beating Taylin Kinthiseng 8-1 and Galton topping Audrina Banner by that same score.

Amid a doubles sweep, Burns and Henry paired up, edging Emilia Johnson and Cassilyn Elliott, with Bell and Berg also pairing up to win 8-1 over Emma Casey and Harper Starinsky. Vaccaro and Katie Williams won 8-2 over Caroline Phelan and Alivia Reif as Jublet and Charlotte Rushing got past Sophia Kim and Amy Medina 8-1.

As Cazenovia’s match at Westhill was postponed last Monday and moved back a week, Chittenango did get in its match with Oneida thanks to a single-set format.

However, the Bears could win none of those sets and fell 7-0 to the Express, with Molly Uryniak and Natalie Fox taking singles defeats and Leah Ezzo, in first singles, losing to Kaylee French 10-4.

One doubles match was defaulted, while Lilyana Hyrnio and Madeline Horton fell to Sage Hanflin and Peyton Hoang 10-4. The teams of Erica Ezzo-Saige Burton and Efimija Petkovic-Shayna Baker also had defeats.

Off until Thursday, the Bears returned to host Skaneateles and, against that other group of Lakers, lost 6-1, only rescuing the shutout when Fox rallied in singles to beat Livia Lovenguth 1-6, 6-4, 7-5. Another three-set match had Leah Ezzo and Molly Douglas surrender an early lead and fall to Eva DeJesus and Madelyn Vance 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Then, facing Marcellus Friday afternoon, Chittenango did not get on the board in a 7-0 defeat. Only Fox, in third singles, got an early lead, but that slipped away, too, in a 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 defeat to Xian Angotti.