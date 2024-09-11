BALDWINSVILLE – Two home meets for the Baldwinsville girls swim team has resulted in two close results.

But while the Bees dropped its opener to Liverpool on Sept. 4, it rebounded six days later against visiting West Genesee, doing enough to hold off the Wildcats by a score of 48-46.

It was Olivia McManus leading the Bees’ charge, claiming both sprints. Her time of 26.94 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle beat out the 27.41 from WG’s Allie Ivery, while in the 100 freestyle McManus was the only swimmer to break the one-minute mark, winning in 58.82 as Ella Mekker (1:01.98) claimed second place.

Also winning twice, Addie Atherton went 2:34.64 to pull away from Kiley Johnson (2:41.98) in the 200 individual medley and then, in the 100 breaststroke, emerged with a top time of 1:19.72 ahead of Olivia Nabewanic’s 1:27.19.

In a competitive 200 freestyle relay, Atherton, Mekker, Gwendolen Matt and Caydence Szkotak won in 1:53.81 to the Wildcats’ 1:55.44, while McManus joined Atherton, Mekker and Szkotak to go 4:12.62 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Earlier in the meet, Szkotak emerged victorious in the 500 freestyle in 6:21.51 and was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:19.20. A close 200 medley relay had McManus, Matt, Addie Grosso and Natalie Petricola finish in 2:11.98, less than a second behind the Wildcats’ 2:11.31.

At 1-1 overall, B’ville will face Christian Brothers Academy next Wednesday at Le Moyne College’s pool.