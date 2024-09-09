CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the Cazenovia and Chittenango boys and girls soccer teams will find themselves on the same turf, toe-to-toe, at some point in September, with the girls sides battling Tuesday night on the Bears’ home turf.

For its season opener, the Chittenango girls hosted Hannibal/Cato-Meridian, immediately getting a hat trick from sophomore sensation Abby Scheidelman while rolling to a 6-1 victory.

Scheidelman, who had 21 goals and 14 assists in her freshman campaign to help Chittenango finish 10-7-1, immediately went to work by pouring in three goals and getting equal help from her teammates.

The trio of Abby Baldwin, Taylor Velardi and Hannah Machan each picked up one goal and one assist, while Lis Vonderwolt also picked up an assist. Chittenango’s defense held Hannibal/C-M to just two shots overall.

Chittenango went right into tense, close action on the boys side last Thursday night, making the long road trip north to South Jefferson and going through 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime without a goal.

The 0-0 draw saw the Bears rarely able to generate serious scoring chances, held to just three shots, all stopped by Spartans goalie Jack Porter. Yet SJ also would find itself frustrated, leading to the stalemate.

Moving to boys soccer, Cazenovia roared out of the gate in last Friday’s opening round off the DeRuyter Tournament against Otselic Valley, displaying plenty of firepower in the course of an 8-0 win over the Vikings.

Trying to improve on last year’s 6-11-1 mark, the Lakers got two goals apiece from Jack Coburn and Nat Gale, with Eliot Comeau and Sebastian Gebers also finding the net.

Eli Royer led Cazenovia with a pair of assists, with Tucker Ives, Alex Coburn, Finn Worthington, Sam Kupinsky, David Millson and Jaden Kaplan also earning assists.

Then the Lakers went to Saturday’s final against host DeRuyter and, claiming the first-place trophy, earned another shutout, defeating the Rockets 2-0.

A single goal in each half proved enough, Comeau and Basil Sayre finding the net and assists credited to Royer and Gale. Cazenovia’s defense held DeRuyter to three shots, all stopped by Jack Casey.

Chittenango also won its opener on Saturday afternoon, keeping Fulton off the board in a 3-0 decision where all of the Bears’ goals were scored in the second half courtesy of Gavin Karwowski.

Three different times, Karwoski put the ball in the net, the hat trick a result of assists from Jake Wagner, Solomon Mullin and Cohen Touchette as Logan Bronner worked hard in goal for his shutout, stopping all eight of Fulton’s shots.