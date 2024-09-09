Still seeking that elusive Section III title and still led by Leah Rehm, the East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer team welcomed Whitesboro for an intriguing 2024 season opener and proved dominant, winning by a score of 5-1.

The memory of defeats in each of the last three years in sectional title games – to New Hartford in 2021 and 2022, to West Genesee in 2023 – has only increased ESM’s determination to get the ending right.

Whitesboro saw first-hand that Rehm remains as dominant a player as anyone in Central New York, earning yet another three-goal hat trick to run her career total to 110 and adding an assist. Ayzlei Winas provided another option, earning a goal and two assists, while Bailey Rehm also converted.

Elsewhere, Fayetteville-Manlius, introducing some new standouts to a lineup already full of talent and experience, put up big numbers against Syracuse City on the way to an 8-1 victory at Nottingham High School.

Attacking at will, the Hornets were up 5-0 by halftime and kept on going, with sophomore Lacey Teaken going to the forefront as her three goals produced a first varsity hat trick.

Two others, Ashley Seidberg and Elyssa Barnhart, scored twice, with Una Vlasak earning the other goal. Seidberg joined Jana Hodge, Olive Hoover, Macie Davey, Madison Romacki and Addie Costanza in the assist column.

Christian Brothers Academy stayed close to home for its season debut, playing in Baldwinsville’s Ava Wood Memorial Tournament where, in Friday’s opening round, it impressed with a 5-1 victory over Fulton.

Scoring twice and adding an assist, Olivia Jones paced the Brothers’ attack. Clara Duggan also got two goals, with Katherine Williamson getting one goal and one assist and Emma Hill contributing a pair of assists.

Then, up against host Baldwinsville Saturday afternoon, CBA fell to the Bees 4-1, getting another goal from Jones assisted by Emma Hill. Audra Salvagni’s two goals paced B’ville.

Jamesville-DeWitt was again aiming to restore some of its fomer glory and made a good showing in last Thursday’s opener at reigning sectional Class AA champion West Genesee.

Still, the Wildcats beat the Red Rams 1-0, constantly putting pressure on J-D goalie Lindsay Parker, who made 11 saves, but could not quite get it to overtime as Chelsea Donaldson’s second-half goal was the difference.

Joining F-M at the Hall of Fame Tournament at Niskayuna, J-D was able to beat Glens Falls (Section II) 2-0 thanks to goals by Meghan Kenna and Amelia Wormuth before a 2-1 defeat to Bethlehem a day later despite Natalie Weismore’s goal, while the Hornets were shut out 3-0 by Rye, from Section I.

Bishop Grimes is looking for major improvement after going 4-13 a season ago, and the Cobras took a step in that direction last Wednesday night, opening with a 1-0 win over McGraw.

Adrianna Scollo’s first-half goal, assisted by Myla Pankow, stood up the rest of the way as the Grimes defense contained the Eagles and goalie Bailee Halsey stopped all eight shots she faced.

A 4-0 defeat to Tully followed on Saturday afternoon, Grimes undone by a quartet of Black Knights players who netted goals, led by Gloria Flatt, who had a goal and two assists.

Manlius Pebble Hill was overwhelmed in an 11-2 defeat to Fabius-Pompey, the Trojans falling behind 7-0 by halftime before tallying late as Lilah Temes scored and assisted on Sonia Gonzalez’s goal. Nine different Falcons found the net, led by Gabby Ten Eyck and McKenna Johnson with two goals apiece.

Yet MPH turned this around on Friday afternoon and beat Jordan-Elbridge 3-1, getting away in the second half after seizing an early 1-0 lead. Temes had one goal and one assist, with Annie Ward and Noor Chhablani also finding the net and Laura Kinane contributing an assist.