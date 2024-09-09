CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having nearly pulled off the first state championship in the program’s storied history, the Baldwinsville boys soccer team might find it quite difficult to do it again in 2024.

That difficulty was illustrated by last Thursday night’s opener at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium where the Bees, against the same Liverpool side it beat in the 2023 Section III Class AAA final, fell by that same 1-0 margin.

Among the many top players graduating from that 17-4-1 side of a season ago was most of its back line along with goalkeeper Nick Hollingshead, and any soccer coach will say constructing a defense is more difficult than a midfield or front line.

If there was one comfort B’ville could take, it was that new starting goalie Enzo Falso already had a defining moment in his career – the penalty kick he stopped late in regulation in last November’s regional final against Shaker when the score was 1-1 before Andrew Jung’s goal won it in overtime, sending the Bees to the state final four.

Liverpool, while saying it wasn’t seeking revenge for its sectional final defeat, played with steady determination and stayed patient even as Falzo and the rest of the B’ville defense turned them back for the game’s first 60-plus minutes.

But with 18 minutes left in regulation, Ramiz Mehmedovic was able to put a shot past Falso, and despite numerous chances early and late, the Bees could not do the same against Liverpool’s veteran keeper, Jacob McQuatters.

Then B’ville fell to 0-2 a couple of days later, at Section IV’s Corning, finally getting a shot in the net but still falling 3-1 to the Hawks.

It was junior Jagger Rademacher scoring his team’s first goal of the season, assisted by Will Stevens, which helped forge a 1-1 halftime tie. However, Corning moved in front in the second half, overcoming Falso’s four saves.

More big games await this week, with B’ville going to Fayetteville-Manlius Tuesday night before returning home Saturday to face Canisius, from Buffalo.