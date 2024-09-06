ONONDAGA COUNTY – Lola Sageer missed the 2023 season for the Liverpool girls volleyball team, and it was clear just how much it missed Sageer’s vast all-around skill set.

For when Sageer returned for last Tuesday night’s season opener against Marcellus, she blended in well with her Warriors teammates and produced a three-set sweep of the Mustangs.

Traditionally a power program of its own, Marcellus was overwhelmed here, Liverpool taking the first set 25-12 and the second 25-10 before a far closer third set threatened to extend the match.

Still, the Warriors won it 25-21 as Sageer led her side with eight kills and, with six digs, matched the total of Madison Ames, who produced five kills of her own.

Elise Borrell had four aces, Josie Shaw three aces and Lily Correll two aces as Shaw, taking over on the back line, produced 23 assists. Sarah LaTocha and Katie Lebiedzinski added further depth on the front line with four kills apiece.

Cicero-North Syracuse would also open its season against Marcellus, doing so on Thursday night, and would gain its own three-set sweep in a slightly different manner.

Here the opening set was the close one, but once the Northstars claimed it 25-22, it tore through the second set 25-13 and comfortably won the third set 25-19 to end matters.

Grace Murray was unstoppable at the net, responsible for nearly a full set of points through her 20 kills and adding five digs. Most of those were set up by Kendall Rumble’s 16 assists as Allison Navarra added four assists and Payton LaMott got 10 digs.

Liverpool has just one match next week, at West Genesee., but C-NS is busier, following Saturday’s Penfield Tournament appearance by going to Henninger next Tuesday night and then playing Sept. 14 in the Hornet Pride Tournament at Fayetteville-Manlius.