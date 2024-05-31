CICERO – Area high school track and field teams will have a a strong contingent representing Section III during next weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships at Bragman Stadium.

The Cicero-North Syracuse venue also hosted Thursday’s sectional state qualifier, which included a win from West Genesee in Division I (large schools) and Marcellus in Division II (small schools).

Leading the boys Wildcats, Logan Scott again won the 400-meter hurdles, his time of 58.11 seconds just enough to hold off the 58.38 of New Hartford’s Antonio Camarra and 58.53 of Baldwinsville’s Wyatt Decker.’

Scott, Dylan Frost, Will Fettig and Rhison Williams were second (44.09 seconds) to East Syracuse Minoa (42.94) in the 4×100 relay. Williams, Zach Hann, James Mungro and Nick Lamanna were third in the 4×400 in 3:33.73.

Frost went 11.08 seconds in the 100-meter dash to qualify for the finals, where he fell to 11.12 and finished sixth to with a sixth in the 200-meter dash in 23.18. Landon Derbyshire threw the shot put 46 feet 6 ¾ inches and gained third place.

On the girls side for WG, Claire Griffin ran the 800 in 2:19.85, just one-tenth of a second behind the 2:19.75 of Auburn’s Nora Burroughs as Andrea Conklin finished 10th in 2:30.19.

Thalia Petrie was fourth in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:57.45 and Zoe Maupin sixth in the 3,000-meter run (11:07.84) as the Wildcats were eighth in the 4×400 relay in 4:27.38 and Lily Pellegrino eighth in the 400 hurdles in 1:13.43.

Amelia Jennings was sixth in the shot put (30 feet 1 ½ inches) and Eliana Freeman was seventh in the shot put throwing it 91’4” and Grace McInerney got eighth in the triple jump.

A victory for Marcellus was earned in the boys Division II 110 hurdles by Owen Alexander, who was the fastest qualifier for the final in 15.52 seconds and then won it in 15.32 to the 15.62 of Herkimer’s Kaleb Davis.

Marcllus got Andrew McCaffrey, Aaron Weber, Xander Szalach and Joe Striffler third in the boys 4×400 in 3:34.44, while in the girls 4×400 Foy helped Corrine Aldrich, Emmi Rossiter and Dorothy McMahon to a third-place time of 4:16.78. Striffler (41’ 1/2”) beat out Evan Fullagar (40’1 1/4”) for sixth in the boys triple jump, with McMahon seventh (16’9”) in the girls long jump.

Liam Eldridge ran the 1,600 in 4:43.62, fifth in Division II ahead of the 5:03.19 from Westhill’s Edward Popp. Aldrich was fifth in the girls 400 sprint, posting 1:03.12, while Alex LoStracco was ninth in the boys 400 hurdles.

Nolan Hoey took sixth (46’6 1/4”) and Jordan-Elbridge’s Roanan Ross seventh (44’4”) in the shot put, with Cameron Sadler eighth going 43’4 1/4” and Hoey ninth (130 feet) in the discus.

Leading Skaneateles, Will Feeney rose to second place in the discus, his opening throw of 152’2” topped only by the 172’9” of Oneida’s Jacob Marji as Feeney finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 48’8”.

Tritan Boucher nearly won the boys Division II 800, going 2:00.84 to finish less than half a second behind the 2:00.34 of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Jordan Wingert. Ryan McCrone topped 11’6” in the pole vault, finishing seventh.

Lucy Fleckenstein finished second in the girls Division II 3,000-meter run in 10:33.72. Skaneateles was also eighth in the 4×800 as Bella Borjling took eighth in the 800 in 2:32.71.

Solvay had Giovanni Cilani rise to third in the Division II triple jump with 42’7” and seventh in the 110 hurdles in 16.63 seconds, while Antwan Hicks was fourth in the long jump with 21’2 1/4”and J-E had David Lawless sixth in the 200 in 23.14.

Rachel Willsey, who helped Solvay’s softball team reach the sectional Class B semifinals, joined Kyira Davis, Serenity Williams and Emani Copeland-Allison for sixth in the 4×100 in 51.71 seconds, with Marcellus (52.96) ninth as Williams was fifth in the triple jump with 35’8 3/4” and Davis ran the 400 hurdles in 1:10.02 for sixth place.

For Westhill, there was Emma Murphy qualifying for the finals of the 100 hurdles in 15.69 seconds, but seeing her 16.10 in the finals second to Cazenovia’s Claire Marris (15.76).

Derricka Trotman topped 5 feet for fifth place in the high jump, while Murphy added an eighth in the long jump. Bishop Ludden had Alexi Sheen fourth in the hurdles in 17.10 as the Warriors’ Ava Baty (17.36) settled for sixth place to with a seventh in the pole vault ahead of Mary Kate Rewakowski in eighth place, both clearing 9 feet ahead of Mallie Alt’s 8’6”.

Westhill’s boys team had Drew O’Reilly, Alex Dacko, Owen Mulholland and Anthony Cardoso second in Division II in the 4×800 relay in 8:25 flat with Marcellus (8:44.38) fifth. O’Reilly added a fourth in the Division II 3,200-meter run in 9:51.39.