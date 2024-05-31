CICERO – Not content with a Section III Class B-2 championship, the Cazenovia boys track and field team would roll to more success in Thursday’s Section III state qualifying meet at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium.

And it was highlighted by the Lakers winning the 4×400 relay. Tristan Field-Bradley and Finn Worthington ran the first two legs in one minute, 44.34 seconds to build a big early lead.

Then Caleb Gilmore, in the third leg, did all he could to keep that lead before Eliot Comeau, in the anchor leg, helped Cazenovia win in 3:31.45 to beat out the second-place 3:32.24 from Christian Brothers Academy.

Earlier, in the 4×100 relay Cazenovia had Worthington, Braden Carnahan, Charlie Compeau and Wyatt Scott finish second in 44.66 seconds to CBA’s winning 42.66, while Scott, in 1:00.08, beat out Carnahan (1:00.28) for fourth place in the 400 hurdles and Worthington was 10th (23.56) in the 200-meter dash.

Comeau earned third place in the 800-meter run in 2:01.37, exactly one second behind the winning 2:00.37 of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Jordan Wingert, and cleared 5’8” in the high jump.

Carnahan, in 16.08 seconds, was the fourth-fastest qualifier for the 110 hurdles final, where he finished eighth in 16.72 to go with an eighth-place long jump of 20 feet.

Michael Harris, Will Galton, Nolan Campagna and Judah Ossont were ninth in the 4×800 relay in 9:00.79, with Campagna running the 3,000 steeplechase in 11:31.57. Jake Woolbert ran 3,200 meters in 10:13.59, ninth among Division II competitors.

Chittenango had, on the girls side, Allie Bartoszek qualifying for the final in the 100 hurdles in exactly 17 seconds but rising to third place in the final in 16.89 as Hannah Wagner went 1:09.90 in the 400 hurdles for fifth place.

Sophia DiGennaro got to fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.41 as she, along with Natalie DiGennaro, Laura Powers and Jule Voelk took seventh in the 4×800 in 10:20.31. Mariah Stewart earned 1,958 points for seventh place in the pentathlon.