ONONDAGA COUNTY – Despite strong seasons and all-out efforts, three area high school boys lacrosse teams saw their Section III championship dreams derailed in last Saturday’s semifinal games.

Of the three, Fayetteville-Manlius had the closest call, the top-seeded Hornets unable to put away two-time defending state champion Baldwinsville and ultimately paying for it in a tough 8-7 defeat to the Bees at West Genesee’s Mike Messere Field.

B’ville had only gone 7-9 in the regular season, but it had split two meetings with F-M, and now had key defensive players back that would all have an important role against the Hornets.

Even though its own defense was quite good early, F-M could not take full advantage of shutting out the Bees in the first quarter and only converted a few times in the first half overall.

Up 3-1 at the break, the Hornets saw that lead go away in the third quarter, B’ville pulling even 4-4, and during a tense final period the Bees doubled its output, every bit of it needed to inch out in front and stay there.

Remarkably, no F-M player scored more than one goal, with the seven distributed among seven players – Sean Kellish, Randal Hearn, Colin Clark, Kyle Feryer, Tyler Burns and Henry Dougherty. Ryan Nicolls joined Kellish and Hearn in the assist column.

On B’ville’s side, Josh Armpriester, successful on 13 face-offs, set up opportunities as Brady Garcia proved the anchor of the offense, twice scoring and dishing out three assists.

Dylan Garcia and Tiernan Lynch also scored twice, with single goals going to Iggy LoMedico and Judson Ferris. Trevor Sutton would stop 11 of the 18 direct shots he faced as F-M counterpart Connor Reynolds had seven saves.

Then there were the two sectional Class B semifinals played at B’ville’s Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, where East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy both saw their seasons end.

ESM’s defeat was a 12-10 decision to no. 2 seed Watertown, whom the Spartans beat 10-9 in double overtime back in April. The rematch would nearly prove as close, but go in the Cyclones’ favor.

Getting the start it wanted, ESM led 4-2 after one period, only to see Watertown make up the ground and tie it 6-6 going to the break and then carry it over into a high-scoring third quarter.

By the final period, the Spartans trailed 11-10, with plenty of chances to get closer in the waning minutes. The Cyclones turned them back, though, Norm Cushman running his total to 11 saves and Watertown adding a late insurance goal.

Before going cold late, ESM had Gavin Rinadli score three times for a hat trick, with Logan Welch and Noah Taylor each getting two goals and two assists. Jackson Tedesco, Mike Santillo and Cayden Claflin all finished with one goal and one assist.

In the second sectional Class B semifinal that immediately followed, CBA attempted to upset top seed and defending champion West Genesee, but fell to the Wildcats 13-9.

CBA would prove a lot tougher here than in a 15-5 decision in early April, but key scoring surges late in each half allowed the Wildcats to overcome the loss of face-off specialist Jonah Vormwold to injury.

Solid on defense early, WG kept the Brothers off the board until the second quarter, during which time it built upon a 2-0 margin by netting six goals, nearly half its final total.

Though it trailed 8-2 at the break, CBA controlled the third quarter and got within two, 9-7, requiring the Wildcats to reignite its own attack in the late going and overcome 18 saves by Rico Petrosillo.

Jon Fallon led the Brothers with a game-high four goals. Vince Lazzaro scored twice, with Jack Ludington getting a goal and two assists. Ben Anderson and Will Cannizzo also converted and James Stanton got a pair of assists.

To pace WG, Charlie Lockwood, returning from injury, had involved three goals and two assists, a total equaled by Nolan Bellotti. Chace Cogan scored twice and got three assists, with Nash Oudemool also recording a pair of goals.