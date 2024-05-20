CENTRAL NEW YORK – Even an overtime defeat to Christian Brothers Academy on May 7 did not affect where the Westhill girls lacrosse team stood in the state Class C rankings.

The Warriors were still no. 3, still right behind Skaneateles at no. 2, and proved that point last Tuesday night against Marcellus, controlling matters throughout the game while defeating the state no. 11-ranked Mustangs 17-9.’

It was decided by halftime, Westhill constantly working through the Marcellus defense and converting on the way to an 11-3 advantage as Rosie Mahoney led the charge.

Setting a career mark, Mahoney piled up eight assists to go with her three goals as those passes often went to Kara Rosenberger, who scored six times to go with an assist. Aubrey Holowinski also had three goals as Sophia Lasher scored twice. Single goals went to Kaylin Murphy, Grace Stroman and Nora Fitzgerald.

Consistent on defense, the Warriors never let Marcellus do much beyond the four goals from Cece Powell and three goals from Sophia Pilon. The only other goals went to Claire Card and Lauren Weidner.

Of course, Westhill’s main goal is to ultimately top Skaneateles, who breezed again last Tuesday in a 16-6 win over Chittenango where it held the Bears to one goal in the first half and then pulled further away.

Another different player went to the forefront, this time Camryn Calabro as the senior scored five times and added an assist as Tatum Ryan got a three-goal hat trick.

Paige Willard dished out five assists as she joined Grace Marquardt and Mara Stanton getting two goals apiece. Lily Kennedy and Ana Nichols added single goals.

Now the Lakers put its 11-game win streak on the line Thursday in a tough regular-season finale against Class C contender Fulton, who did make the Lakers play all four quarters to earn a 13-9 win over the Red Dragons.

Much of the margin was built early, Skaneateles establishing an 8-5 advantage before the break and then successfully turning back all of Fulton’s attempts to catch up.

Marquardt, with four goals and three assists, led the way, though Anasofia Cirincione also scored four times. Stanton got two goals and two assists and Ryan also converted twice as Calabro got a goal and two assists.

Jordan-Elbridge stayed away from all this, but managed to complete a 7-9 regular season last Tuesday by hosting Cortland and putting away the Purple Tigers 16-10.

Makayla Penird scored five times and got a pair of assists, while Kelsey Brunelle excelled with four goals and five assists. Briella Gilfus added three goals and Charlotte Hsiao converted twice as Zoie Karcz added a goal and Grace Lam earned an assist.

On Monday night, J-E, the no. 10 seed in the sectional Class D playoffs, faces no. 7 seed Clinton. The winner would get no. 2 seed Skaneateles in the quarterfinals a day later as Westhill, the no. 3 seed, would get Homer or Watertown IHC. Marcellus, the no. 4 seed, has its own quarterfinal at home against no. 5 seed General Brown.