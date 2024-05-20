CENTRAL NEW YORK – Post-season competition for area high school girls golf teams would culminate with Tuesday’s Section III championship tournaments at Pompey Club (Division I) and Kanon Valley (Division II), but a string of league matches would come first.

Marcellus entered the final week of the regular season with a 6-2 record, and improved upon it in last Monday’s match against Cazenovia at Tuscarora Golf Club, where it beat both the raindrops and the Lakers in an impressive 203-240 victory.

Allison Coombs again led the way, her 46 well clear of the 50 from teammate Genevieve Formoza. Sofia Tufenkjian’s 51 equaled the low Cazenovia round from Grace Probe as Bella Formoza stepped up to shoot 56 for fifth place.

Against Chittenango two days later, the Mustangs beat the Bears 231-261. Coombs worked through the rain to shoot 48 and Tufenkjian was second with a 52, while Bella Formoza posted 65 and Sophie Mondello had a 69.

Another Marcellus win came on Thursday when it put away Westhill 204-245. Coombs shot 47 at Camillus Golf Club, with Genevieve Formoza adding a 50 and Tufenkjian earning 51. Anabella Cecile led the Warriors with a 53 and Samantha Burkett finished with a 59.

Skaneateles got its own victory last Monday at Woodcrest, beating Chittenango 214-241 despite the Bears’ Abby Scheidelman leading all individuals with a 47.

Each of the next five best scores came from the Lakers, led by Emma Murphy’s 51. Beckett O’Brien had a 53, while Ella Arroyo and Cate Gunderson both finished at 55 and Genevieve Johnson finished with a 59.

But when Skaneateles challenged unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy at Drumlins, the result was a 178-216 defeat. Arroyo shot 49, with Murphy and Gunderson each posting 50, but they trailed a CBA group led by Cara DeFilippis, who shot 38.

Westhill ran into CBA earlier in the week and took a 202-271 defeat to the Brothers. Cecile’s 63 was again the top score for the Warriors as Burkett (67), Anna Jackson (70) and Elizabeth Roesch (71) followed.

West Genesee got close to a win last Monday against Fayetteville-Manlius White at West Hill Golf Club, beaten by a single shot in a 155-156 defeat to the Hornets.

Maddie Barstow and Hollis Pfeiffer each shot 38, tied for second among individuals behind the 36 from F-M White’s Emma Li. Those two shots at the top were the difference-maker as Sophia Simiele’s 39 and Sara Napierski’s 40 were matched by the Hornets, who got a 39 from Gretchen Brien and 40s from Jayme Palamara and Katherine Parmley.

Still at home on Thursday, WG did win, 155-185, over Baldwinsville White, sweeping the top four. Simiele improved to a 36, with Barstow and Madelyn Lauricella each shooting 39 and Napierski putting up a 41.

In boys golf, Solvay gained a narrow 238-239 victory over Bishop Grimes last Monday at the Links at Erie Village, the Cobras’ home course. Josh Komar’s 41 was just behind the 40 from Grimes’ Dominic Kensey, but a 45 from Jaysin Blliss and 48 from Riley Coleman helped the Bearcats prevail.

It was close again on Tuesday, but Solvay got past Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 248-258 at GlennWood Golf Course, where Komar led with a 41 and Bliss followed with a 44. Coleman’s 49 was just ahead of a 50 from Jamison Sass.

Solvay made it three wins in as many days on Wednesday when it topped Cato-Meridian 247-294. At Meadowbrook, Komar took individual honors with a 43, holding off the 45 from Bliss as Christian Kaminski was third with a 50 and Sass earned a 51.

Only on Friday did the win streak end, Solvay falling to Bishop Ludden 213-238. Max Boyea broke par with a 33 to lead the Gaelic Knights and Phil McGarvey added a 39. Nick Brunger had a 45 and Aiden Glennon shot 47 as Komar had a 40 and Bliss a 43 ahead of Coleman (48) for the Bearcats.