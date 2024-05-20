CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Section III Division I girls golf championships takes place Tuesday at Pompey Club, Fayetteville-Manlius looks to once again snare the team honors.

To start the last week of the regular season, F-M Green crushed Liverpool 174-246 at Green Lakes, where Bella Fullmer and Gabby Dardis each shot 42 as part of a top-four sweep. Gabby Dardis had a 44, with Lindsay Chong adding a 46 as no Warriors player improved on the 58 from Maddie Turck.

F-M’s White team moved to 8-4 on the season last Monday with a narrow 155-156 win over West Genesee.

Emma Li’s 36 at West Hill Golf Course beat two Wildcats (Maddie Barstown and Hollis Pfeiffer) who shot 38. But it took a 39 from Gretchen Brien and 40s from Katherine Parmley and Jayme Palamara to help the Hornets hang on.

Christian Brothers Academy, favored to win the sectional Division II team tournament at Kanon Valley early this week, also maintained its unbeaten mark, starting with a 202-271 win over Westhill where Olivia Dispenzia’s 48 was the only score under 50. Josie Lachut and Alicia Snyder each posted 51 ahead of a 52 from Meredith Sommers.

The Brothers were also impressive in taking out Skaneateles 178-216 at Drumlins. Cara DeFillipis pulled away with individual honors at Drumlins, her 38 well clear of Sommers and Snyder both posting 45 as Dispenzia added a 50.

In drier conditions Thursday at Drumlins, CBA routed Cazenovia 178-252. DeFilippis again was the top individual, her 42 just ahead of matching 44s from Snyder and Katrina Ricelli as Lachut finished fourth with 48.

A four-team girls match at the Links at Erie Village last Tuesday saw Bishop Grimes shoot 224 and Manlius Pebble Hill 233, both of them trailing the 202 from Cazenovia and 221 from Chittenango.

Gabby Kuberski led the Cobras, shooting a 50 that put her fourth among individuals. Darby Gardner paced the Trojans with a 52 as Gianna DiNiro had a 56 for Grimes ahead of the MPH trio of Rose Fallon (57), Mira Zhang (61) and Jenny He (63).

Then Grimes met CBA on Friday – and the Brothers, completing a second consecutive unbeaten regular season, pulled away to beat the Cobras 190-217 for its 33rd straight win.

DeFillipis was responsible for much of that winning margin, her 38 a full nine shots ahead of a 47 from Dispenzia. Chloe Dailey shot 48 for the Cobras, while Carmel Suh’s 54 equaled Snyder and Kuberski shot 55 as Claire Ash got a 56 for the Brothers.

A boys golf showdown last Monday between Manlius Pebble Hill and Bishop Grimes at Erie Village would go 239-247 in the Cobras’ favor.

Dominic Kensey shot 40 to lead Grimes, four shots better than the Trojans’ low found of 44 from Dash Goode, with Carter Zimmerman posting 46 and Jayden Lin 47 for MPH.