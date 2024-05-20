CENTRAL NEW YORK – During the last week of the regular season, the Cazenovia girls golf team looked to build upon a solid record and Chittenango was just hoping for any kind of victory, all with this week’s Section III team and individual playoffs looming.

And the two sides were together last Tuesday at the Links at Erie Village, part of a four-team match that also included Bishop Grimes and Manlius Pebble Hill.

The Lakers did best, shooting 202, well clear of the Bears’ 221, but Chittenango did finish ahead of both Grimes (224) and MPH (233) when all the scores were tallied.

It was a tie at the top among individuals between Cazenovia’s Grace Probe and Chittenango’s Abby Scheidelman, both of whom put up a 44 for nine holes.

Claire Marris got a 48 for the Lakers to finish third, while Molly Wilcox posted 54 and Bella Fazio managed a 56. On the Bears’ side, Kaelyn Rudd tied for seventh with a 54, while Leah Ezzo had a 59 and Abby VanDee finished with 63.

Then they met again in Friday’s regular-season finale head-to-head at Woodcrest, and Cazenovia prevailed over Chittenango by a score of 220-249.

This time it was Marris up front, her 50 beating the 54 from teammate Kayla Mahoney-Hahn. Wilcox was third with a 54 and Probe shot 59. Between them, Leah Ezzo led the Bears with a 57, with Rudd getting a 60, VanDee a 62 and Erica Ezzo a 69.

Going up against Marcellus back on Monday, Cazenovia was unable to keep up in a 203-240 defeat to the Mustangs at Tuscarora Golf Club.

Probe put up a 51 for nine holes to lead Cazenovia, but Marcellus’ Sofia Tufenkjian matched it and two others, Allison Coombs (46) and Genevieve Formoza (50), topped it. Mahoney-Hahn finished with a 61, just ahead of Jordan Bradley’s 62 and Fazio’s 66, all of them behind a 56 from Bella Formoza.

Up against unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy Thursday at Drumlins as the weather dried, Cazenovia lost 178-252, with no score better than Mahoney-Hahn’s 57 as Clara DeFilippis led the Brothers with a 42.

As for Chittenango, it met Skaneateles at Woodcrest last Monday and lost, 214-241, to that other group of Lakers, despite Scheidelman leading all individuals with a 47.

Each of the next five best scores came from the Lakers, led by Emma Murphy’s 51. Beckett O’Brien had a 53, while Ella Arroyo and Cate Gunderson both finished at 55 and Genevieve Johnson finished with a 59.

Catching up to all of that was Erica Ezzo, second among Chittenango golfers with a 60. Leah Ezzo and Tabitha Whitney each shot 66, with 68s posted by VanDee and Jenna Perretta.

Another match on Wednesday had Chittenango fall to Marcellus 231-251. More rain fell as Ava Hohl led the Bears with a 59, trailing the Mustangs’ duo of Coombs (48) and Tufenkjian (52). Rudd shot 62, VanDee had a 65 and Jenna Perretta posted 67.