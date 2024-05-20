ONONDAGA COUNTY – Each of the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool girls golf teams make their way to the Pompey Club for Tuesday’s Section III team championships, with the state qualifier at Cedar Lake Club near Utica to follow two days later.

First though, C-NS Blue and Liverpool would face each other in Friday’s regular-season finale at Northern Pines, and it was all Northstars as it put together a 174-248 victory over the Warriors to improve to 11-2 overall.

Chloe Tice shot a 39 for nine holes on her home course to beat out the 41 from Isabella Borte. Lindsey Kubala shot a 46, with Abby Hildreth posting a 48.

On Liverpool’s side, Maddie Turck easily had the best total with a 54. Harper Foriero finished with a 60 as Mackenzie White shot 64 and Isabella Turck put up a 70.

Back on Monday, C-NS Blue shot 123 to C-NS Green’s 167 head-to-head in a weather-shortened match at Northern Pines. Borte led with a 27 and Tice had a 30, Hildreth’s 33 equaled by Melanie Dolson as Meghan Spink paced C-NS Green with a 39 ahead of Jessica Barnes (41), Grace DiOrio (43) and Katie Bouziden (44).

As that went on, Liverpool was overwhelmed by unbeaten Fayetteville-Manlius Green in a 174-246 defeat at Green Lakes.

Maddie Turck’s 58 led the Warriors but was behind a Hornets quartet led by 42s from Bella Fullmer and Maya Moody. Chloe Jaquin shot 61, with Harper Foriero getting a 63 and Mackenzie White a 64.

Then, in Thursday’s match with Baldwinsville Red at Timber Banks, Liverpool took a 188-252 defeat. Foriero shot 61, with Breanna Puccia adding a 63 and Naiah Lyons a 64, but they were well back of a Bees quartet that shot 50 or lower, led by Anna Falcone, who had a 45.

C-NS Green took a 184-225 defeat to B’ville Red Friday at Timber Banks. Barnes’ 51 was fourth behind the Bees’ trio of Peyton Kowalski (41), Abby Mantione (48) and Amelia Hahn (49) as Sofia Normanly shot 55, DiOrio had a 59 and Bouziden shot 60.